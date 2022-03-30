“Vroom vroom, killer bee bite me, killer bee sting me, dem killer bee dread”
‘Bees’ melody’ – Lord Kitchener
One could forgive the late Aldwyn Roberts, Lord Kitchener, for labelling killer bees as ‘dread’… after all, no one wants to be stung by a killer bee! However, the thought that all bees are bad may cause a common response to bees to “reach out and swat”. In this article, learn about the valuable service performed by bees and why they should be protected.
In both urban and rural settings, bees can be observed on their busy journeys between flowers and their hives or constructed apiaries.
Generally, unpleasant encounters with bees are reported under screaming headlines, with warnings on what to do or not do when coming across bees in outdoor settings.
Apart from the ‘bad rap’ they get in those circumstances, news about the global decline of bee populations gets passing mention and may only be highlighted when reports of increased honey prices are shared.
Information on bees is not shared regularly in the public domain; but ignorance of key facts about bees may contribute to the demise of these organisms.
Intentional pollinators
Bees are small, but extremely important wildlife. The honey produced by some bees is a nutritious natural product, which provides an income for local beekeepers.
Bees also perform an important role as pollinators.
They intentionally visit flowers for pollen, as well as nectar and other plant products; but extraction of pollen is so important to them, that their bodies are specially equipped for the job.
Their hairy bodies easily trap pollen as the insect brushes against the anther – that part of the flower where pollen grains are found.
Bees focus on one flower at a time, moving from one to the next, enabling transfer of pollen between flowers of the same species.
The pollen grains affix onto the sticky stigma of the next flower, effecting the pollination process.
A few large species carry out ‘buzz pollination’, whereby the bee vibrates its wings in the flower, causing pollen grains to become dislodged and fall onto the bee’s body.
This technique is used when the bee does not have easy access to the anther and firmly attached pollen grains. But some bees also possess pollen baskets, made from a polished cavity surrounded by a fringe of hairs on their hind legs.
Pollen grains, moistened with bee saliva and formed into pellets are held there for transport to the hive.
The “sting” and
stingless bees
Back to Lord Kitchener’s concern: that sting! The stinger that the bee inserts into the skin is a defensive tool. Honeybees use this to ward off a threat – when provoked or aggravated. There are, however, some species of bees that do not sting; these stingless bees are found in tropical regions like Trinidad and Tobago.
They belong to the Meliponini family of bees, which are more effective pollinators than non-native honeybees.
The work of these intentional pollinators contributes greatly to plant reproduction and productivity in ecosystems.
Locally, there are some species of stingless bees which live in hives and produce honey.
The honey is produced in lower volumes than that of honeybees, but it is highly valued and used for a range of medicinal purposes.
This may be new information for many persons; however, some beekeepers are aware of these bees, their honey-producing abilities and the value of the honey they produce.
Management of stingless bees is critically needed, as they are threatened by habitat destruction from logging, fire, when mistaken for flies and because of low levels of awareness of their value.
Help on the way
Some local beekeepers of stingless bees have formed a network to share information about bee management.
They are also engaged in saving hives that are in danger of destruction, by transferring them to hive boxes for protection.
The BES-Net TT project will soon conduct a survey of our local bees and a study to analyse the properties of stingless bee honey.
Whether you are interested in becoming a stingless bee beekeeper or not, you can contribute to protecting stingless bees by helping to save hives.
You can build your knowledge of our local bees through the project’s free webinar series.
You can get involved in pollinator-friendly gardening and reduce use of harmful pesticides in the garden and home, opting instead to use eco-friendly pest control methods.
Together we can protect our local wildlife species – especially our bees.
For more information on the Trinidad and Tobago component of BES-Net TT, please contact:
BES-Net TT Project Management Unit
Environmental Policy and Planning Division, Ministry of Planning and Development
Level 7, Tower C, International Waterfront Complex, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. E-mail address: besnet.tt@gmail.com
Visit the project webpage at: http://biodiversity.gov.tt/index.php/bes-net.html
Follow on social media:
https://www.facebook.com/besnet.tt/