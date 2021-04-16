Cooking cabbage

Corned beef and cabbage, coleslaw, chow mein. Just a few of the popular Trinbagonian uses for this common vegetable.
However, we have a few other interesting ways that we like to use cabbage. It’s a versatile staple and marries well with other ingredients and flavours.
Try some of these recipes. Follow Trinicookstt on Facebook and Instagram for more recipe ideas.
Curried cabbage
and mushrooms
Ingredients
1 half head of cabbage, sliced
1 small sweet pepper, seeded and chopped
2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms
2 small tomatoes, diced
1 medium onion, sliced
1 knob fresh ginger, peeled and diced
3 - 4 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped
½ tsp turmeric
1 tsp coriander
1 tsp paprika
1 tbsp curry powder
1 tsp cumin
2 tbsp fresh green seasoning
1 tsp pepper sauce (or more to your preference)
1½ cups coconut milk
¾ tsp salt
½ tsp black pepper
3 tbsp vegetable oil
Directions
Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium high heat.
Add the ginger, turmeric, coriander and paprika to the oil. Stir for 1 minute. Add the curry powder, cumin, onion and garlic. Stir well for 1 – 2 minutes.
Add the mushrooms and sweet peppers. Cook for a few minutes, stirring continuously. Add the tomatoes, cabbage and green seasoning. Season with a little salt and pepper.
Mix well into the curried mixture.
Add the coconut milk and cover. Let cook until the cabbage is tender. During cooking you may need to add a little more water.
Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.
Serve.
Coleslaw Pasta Salad
From Cup of Joe Caribbean
Ingredients
1 cup uncooked orzo pasta
½ green cabbage, thinly sliced
½ red cabbage, thinly sliced
1 medium carrot, grated
½ cup sliced or slivered almonds, toasted
½ cup dried cranberries
1 cup whole kernel corn
Creamy Balsamic Dressing
1 cup mayonnaise
Few dashes Worcestershire sauce
Salt and black pepper
½ tsp green seasoning
2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
Dash of pepper sauce
Pinch of sugar
Directions
Cook the orzo pasta in boiling salted water. Drain and let cool.
Place the cooled orzo in a large bowl. Add the green and red cabbage and mix well. Add the carrots, corn, cranberries and almonds and combine with the cabbage and pasta.
Mix together the ingredients for the dressing. Add the dressing to the salad and mix well. Serve and enjoy.
Sauteed cabbage
with tomatoes
Ingredients
1 large ½ head of cabbage, sliced
2 oz butter
1 tbsp olive oil
2 medium tomatoes, diced
2 – 3 cloves garlic, chopped
¼ cup chicken stock
1 tbsp minced green seasoning
Salt and black pepper
Directions
Melt the butter with the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium high heat.
Add the chopped tomatoes. Saute for 1 – 2 minutes. Add the garlic and green seasoning and continue to cook for a few more minutes.
Add the cabbage and incorporate into the tomato mixture. Season with a little salt and black pepper.
Add the chicken stock and cover to allow the cabbage to cook further. This should take approximately 5 minutes.
Remove cover and stir. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary. Serve hot.
Coleslaw with Blue
Cheese Dressing
Ingredients
2 large carrots, finely shredded
1 small cabbage, finely sliced
½ cup raisins
1 cup mayonnaise
½ cup blue cheese, crumbled
1 tsp finely minced onion
Juice of ½ lime
1 tsp black pepper
Directions
1. Place carrots and cabbage in a bowl.
2. Add the raisins and mix.
3. In a small bowl, mix together the remaining ingredients.
4. Add to the slaw and toss together until well blended.
5. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.