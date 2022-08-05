Cool trends for 2022

Wondering what are the top interior design trends? Keep on reading to find out more.
1. Bold colours
Monochromatic solutions are going to rank in the interior design trends for years. However, their realisation may differ: instead of pale colours, bold design becomes more and more popular. Dewberry Blue, Mulberry Purple, Kelly Green, etc—juiciness and brightness evoke positive emotions and stay in a good mood all day long.
2. Earth colours
Among the leading interior design trends for 2022, you can see a lot of colour shifts. Nowadays, classic solutions are lagging behind earth-colour configurations. Cool, aristocratic tones give way to rich and warm shades of brown and chocolate. Yellow ochre, olive green, wine—these colours contribute to the overall home design feeling of cosiness.
3. Patterns and textures
Plain and simple patterns and textures are in the process of receding into the historical distance. Instead, modern interior design trends present consumers to choose from bright and multilayer solutions. Forget about the rules and start creating—you are welcome to make unusual colour-mixes and patterns-combinations. A single design may include steel, marble and mesh polyester elements.
4. Rounded furniture
Curly shapes are implemented in furniture production. Strict forms are still relevant, but pieces with soft and rounded shapes are more beneficial decisions. With their introduction into the design, you will be able to add special grace, warmness and delicacy to your home interior style.
5. Terrazzo
Originally from Venice, terrazzo was created as a cost-saving measure. This building material consists of stone, marble and glass pieces that are poured into a single canvas with cement. For its special spectacular appearance, it is often called the mosaic floor. In the coming years, the trend to add terrazzo-style elements into the interior design will gain momentum.
6. ’70s style
History repeats itself, that’s for sure. So there is nothing weird and surprising in the fact that the ’70s style is returning its power in 2022.
The already-mentioned terrazzo and rounded furniture, as well as the preference of juicy and warm colours like yellow and orange shades—these features are only the smallest part of what you can do to match one of the interior design trends.
The favourite colour of a bygone epoch is brown. A variety of smooth chocolate shades will be a great solution. A huge, fluffy blanket will soften the room’s atmosphere while gold glimpses in the chandelier and furniture fittings will add warmth and cosiness.
7. Vintage maximalism
Overwhelming elements may create a flatness and bad taste impression. However, the combination of bohemian and eclectic touches, several antiques, and numerous warm colours will function extremely well as one of the interior design trends of 2022.
8. Two-tone kitchens
Forget about casual white kitchens and welcome two-colour designs! One of the interior design trends for 2022 can be realised in different textures as well. It is not necessary to start with too-bright bold colours—two-tone kitchens allow achieving the effect of delicacy and charm, showing your individual taste.
9. Concealed kitchens
The more rationally space is used, the more beneficial interior design will be. Nowadays, the number of things individuals have in the kitchen can exceed one hundred items easily. That’s why it is so important to create a design to make each piece have its own place. At the same time, it is important to save the feeling of freedom in a zone.
Tables may have concealed compartments for the storage of various things. Closets can perform as an office place. Also, nowadays, it is a great idea to combine two rooms into one to save space.
All the equipment like the kitchen hood or oven will be hidden by special outer platforms, so you can easily use your kitchen as a dining room with a living area.
