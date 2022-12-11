Coping with holiday blues

holiday depression

Among the most common triggers of holiday depression are financial strain and social demands.

SIGNS of the holiday season are all around us - twinkling Christmas lights, parang and pastelles. But for those who are experiencing anxiety, depression and loneliness, this is hardly the most wonderful time of the year.

Depression during the holidays or “holiday blues” is more commonly reported in North America but it’s not unusual here at home. It’s one of those issues that people suffer quietly from; they may be afraid to say during the holiday season that they are not feeling like themselves or they don’t want to ruin the family lime by being a downer so they try their best to mask it, said counselling psychologist Jean-Luc Borel.

Society is conditioned to believe that everything has to be a certain way at Christmas.

Therefore people are often under financial pressure to keep up with the Joneses which may involve giving their homes a facelift, buying new furniture and shopping for food and gifts — while doing so on a smaller budget.

The inability to meet unrealistic expectations can result in feelings of shame or embarrassment.

“These demands put a lot of pressure on men and women. If you can’t afford to live up to society’s expectations you may feel that you are not good enough, or that you are not doing enough,” she said.

For some, especially those who are introverted, the prospect of attending Christmas parties or social gatherings with family members and friends they don’t want to be around can result in heightened levels of stress, added women’s counselling psychologist Oraine Ramoo.

Trauma associated with the recent devastating floods, the spiralling crime rate as well as the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic such as the loss of loved ones, jobs and homes also contribute to feelings of sadness and anxiety, she said.

Deteriorating world conditions and human suffering can also lead to feelings of hopelessness and despair for the future.

Holiday blues may extend into post holiday sadness after New Year’s Day as people anticipate greater challenges in 2023, added Lezama. This underscores the importance of paying more attention to our mental health, said the therapist.

Despite the fact that more people are coming forward and sharing their mental health struggles, it remains stigmatised. In her practice, Lezama has met with fathers who are struggling to meet all the needs of their families, the stress they experience often goes unnoticed because they were not conditioned to speak about their feelings, so they just deal with it.

“I am very concerned about the mental health of our citizens, not enough is being done to address the situation,” she said. “I want people to know that it’s ok to be depressed, everyone experiences depression at some point or the other in their lives. It is part of the human condition. What matters the most is how we choose to cope with it.”

If you are feeling anxious or depressed, talk to someone, urged Lezama.

“It does not have to be a family member, it can be a trusted friend you feel comfortable with. If your depression is affecting your work and how you interact with family and friends, or you feel suicidal, talk to your doctor or call a hotline,” she added.

Exercise. Taking 20 minutes every day to walk around your neighbourhood releases chemicals like endorphins and serotonin that boost your mood.

If you are lonely, try volunteering your time helping out a neighbour, friend or family member. If you feel overwhelmed, pace yourself and do not take on more responsibilities than you can handle. Practise mindfulness which has been proven to reduce the symptoms of stress.

“Look for the positive, that might not be easy to do when you’re in a dark place but there has to be one bit of light in your life — hold on to it. Things never stay the same forever, even if it’s been going on for years. Eventually things do change,” said Lezama.

