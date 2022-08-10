WE deemed it to be the most amazing site we had yet encountered for this year: a shallow reef atop a rocky promontory along Trinidad’s north-east coastline. The rock pool features colonies of coral that we have only seen elsewhere while snorkelling. The appearance of fish was also a highlight that morning.
We had climbed the rocky headland and successfully topped it while the bay was still in ebb-tide mode. This meant that we had enough time to enjoy the pleasures this part of Toco had to offer, before the tides deepened and cut off our walk-along access point.
The water of our natural jacuzzi shimmered in the limited sunlight. It was blessed with between breaks in the passage of a grey rain cloud, or was it a plume of Saharan dust? We were used to taking time-out here over the decades, somewhat like enjoying those tourist spots where there is a built swimming pool overlooking the ocean. Only, this was different, in that it was all-natural.
There was a marked high-tide line visible along the surrounding stone. At about 15 feet above sea level, the water progressively deepened as the point tapered towards the open bay. This was fed by changing tides sending water via openings eroded into the rock.
Today we did not have the privilege of stretching out and relaxing in our jacuzzi. On our approach we saw that it was filled with life, coral life, from its shallow upper end to its deeper seaward parts.
The first form of life that greeted us was a species of brown algae called White Scroll alga (Padina Jamaicensis). This is a common alga in the Caribbean and thrives in shallow coastal water. The curled semi-circular blades waved gently in the water like Spanish skirts in dance.
The alga was attached firmly to the hard surface of the rocks, so protecting itself from the interplay of elements present in the shallows.
As we explored the deepening water to seaward atop the rock, we found that the White Encrusting Zoanthid (Palythoa caribaeorum) covered a vast area of the surface of the stony floor and walls.
This species is also common in our part of the world, but we continued to be amazed that it found its way atop these rocks, spreading mat-like over the surface in a coat of brown protection.
The healthy colony of polyps showed two rings of tentacles around each mouth and were we to count each animal, the number would be in the thousands as they spread over the area.
Other life colonised this pool. Some, like the sea urchins, hid within the crevices of rocks and between growths of coral, their long spines keeping predators at bay.
The climax of our exploration was the sighting of fish. Sergeant majors and wrasse seemed to prefer the deeper waters of the pool, darting in and out of their hiding places as we approached.
A large breaker chose this moment to crash against the point, sending droplets of spray into the pool. An eel darted across our view and disappeared under a large stone where fingers of coral spread in a protective curtain at the forefront.
It was obvious that we could no longer walk freely through this pool as we had done in the past. This shallow coral reef had staked its claim on the territory. This represents another of God’s creation to treasure while it lasts.
These rocky points along the north coast are slowly succumbing to the marine forces of erosion, the dynamics of new formations and survival of dependent eco-systems changing with each passing decade or, sadly, disappearing forever.