“Because this forest borders the Caroni Arena Dam, we meet the biggest animals in this part of Trinidad. Snakes, iguanas, mattes, you name it, it is bigger here than anywhere else. The Coryal part of the Arena Forest is the nest of the mapepire.”
“When these big snakes mating or pregnant, they really bad. In my 25 years here in the bush, I killed over 300 balsain and this one was no exception. She was almost eight feet long, pregnant, and bad! When I made that chop, the blade passed directly under the belly and that is how I ended up busting the belly and finding all these eggs inside.”
“From my experience I know that when you find a female mapepire, you sure that seven or eight males will be around guarding her so I had to be really cautious.”
Usually, bushmen are accustomed to seeing the mapepire balsain give birth to live young and many have expressed surprise when learning of the presence of these eggs. Most did not know that the eggs of the balsain are internally fertilised and are retained within the mother when hatching. The mother then gives birth to live young, a process called ovoviviparity.
This process is unlike the mapepire zanana or bush master (Lachesis muta) that is the only pit viper in our part of the world to actually lay her eggs.
The sight of these eggs spilling from the belly of the mother has also been a first for this writer who is accustomed to seeing the live young balsain slithering quickly away upon being born.
The mapepire balsain or Fer-de-lance (Bothrops atrox) is a pit viper species that is one of four poisonous snakes in Trinidad. It is found in most habitats across the island. It sleeps during the day and hunts by night. This is when daytime walks in the bush become fraught with danger as the snake is camouflaged at this time and can be accidentally disturbed.
Kamal Singh was born and raised in Coryal. His occupation has always been bush-oriented. When he is not tending his garden, he goes deep into the forest to cut pickets for gardeners. He sources them from wild coffee, bois mulatre and other suitable types of trees. He then ties them in manageable bundles and totes them to the outside for transportation by truck.
It takes many such trips in a day’s work. This is the occupation that puts him directly in the path of the wildest of wildlife. He is always on the alert for those that pose a danger to his person, such as the mapepire balsain and other venomous species.
Secondary forest of over 100 acres born out of a past tonca bean plantation and populous with brazil nut trees whose fruit hangs low to the ground comprise parts of the terrain. It is here that Singh has had many encounters with corals, zananas and, most of all, balsains.
“This place has a lot of water and food so animals come here to feed. When it is mating time, I meet snakes heap up on a daily basis. This is the time when they most dangerous.”
“I don’t let them look for me. I look for them. You would rather somebody shoot you or chop you than a balsain hit you. People up here could tell you of the suffering you go through when you get hit by a balsain.”
“Our dog got hit by one. It didn’t survive a good two hours after that. When it comes to dogs, they run into the danger only to find that the balsain strikes quick and each time it makes that contact, it injects poison into you at the same time.”
Singh has many stories to tell about his encounters with huge snakes in the bush. He witnessed a balsain swallowing a huge matte. He could not believe that the snake could have managed to swallow that size of matte, but it did, in his sight.
By the time he busted the throat of the balsain to pull out the matte, it was already dead.
Singh advises people who go into the bush to take special precaution when the moon is full or going up to the fulling because that is the time that the balsain is really aggressive.
“Other snakes will run from you, but the balsain will always stand up to you.”