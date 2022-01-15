In a hospital room in Clinica Imbanaco, Cali in Colombia, Trinidadian Yohance Nicholas lies, counting his blessings despite his current fight against chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). He has made it to Colombia where he will receive treatment, Clinica Imbanaco being the only the hospital that provides the intervention he needs for this type of cancer. The fact is that this intervention—three months of medical treatment to stabilise his condition followed by a bone marrow transplant—may be the difference between life and death for the 33-year-old.
“I had to do emergency hospitalisation yesterday…” he begins, as we communicate via WhatsApp.
“After years of being misdiagnosed, when I got the news that I had CML I was embittered. Imagine just a year before I was leading a healthy lifestyle. I used to go to the gym five days a week; I didn’t eat meat, I opted for fish. It didn’t make sense to me. At age 23 I had just graduated from university and I didn’t have medical insurance. But luckily I managed the disease for nine years with the great support of the Haematology Ward at Port of Spain General Hospital,” the development consultant with Kairi Consultants Ltd, who has done research throughout the Caribbean, tells me.
Within the nine years, the outgoing man with the vibrant personality pushed through his pain and pursued his passion for economics through a Master’s degree in the field. Eventually, the CML would go into remission and he began living life again.
In the year 2021, the year when the Covid-19 pandemic continued to wreak havoc worldwide, the Diego Martin-born man would face his worst fear—the return and mutated version of CML.
“The disease had progressed rapidly and aggressively. Blood tests had shown that I had a mutation, T31151, which is drug-resistant and difficult to treat. My doctors advised that they could no longer treat my condition in Trinidad,” Nicholas recalls.
He was in disbelief but time didn’t spare him a minute to sulk or be saddened. This time it was grimmer than 2012 and the pandemic made the situation a million times worst.
I need more than US$115,000 to sustain my treatment. I know that I have a challenging year ahead, but with the support of family and friends I am ready to fight this leukemia, return to health and complete my work in developing the Caribbean…
“While my diagnosis may bring physical challenges there are also the psychological hurdles to overcome. I want to tell others—never feel ashamed to reach out in this regard. Sometimes a simple conversation with someone who has shared the same experience can allay any lingering fears. And lastly, I see myself in the future as a conqueror of this disease. I see myself living a fulfilled life and helping others do the same…”
These words are enough for Nicholas to drift off to sleep in his hospital room in Columbia to dream of a new beginning in months to come.
To support the Yohance Nicholas’ cause donate via Go Fund Me (www.gofundme.com/f/help-yohance-fight-chronic-myeloid-leukaemia) or through direct deposit at Yohance Nicholas, Republic Bank Ltd, Diego Martin, TTD Chequing Account—440026155801.
It’s so strange how life can change in an instant. You can’t undo or wake up from up it either.
“There will be ups and downs in battling any disease but every day is a blessing. Every day without exception,” he further reflects.
Ahhhhh… Nicholas is not feeling great today. Excruciating pain in his feet enough to impair walking, cold sweats, loss of appetite, weight loss and more… He doesn’t know how his body will respond tomorrow. He holds on to the prospects outlined to him by his doctors and calculated chances of him seeing another year, another month, another day, another breath…
I am a listening passenger and Nicholas, the pilot of his story. He starts from the beginning—a young boy growing up in a loving and caring family with his three sisters. Fast-forward to a successful school life. The son of retired school teachers, he was a bona fide Fatima College boy. A respectable youth man with great ambition enjoying an enthralling journey into manhood. His ambitious spirit would lead him to The University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus where he pursued a degree in economics.
He was bright as the old people would say. Very good looking as the girls would have it... It seemed like a normal life; a few hurdles along the way but the not major boulder he would get in 2012.
“I had been to a few Carnivals. The last one I played was Spice Mas. I got back into my physical fitness training. I would bench press 250 pounds without flinching. I resumed travelling the world with my family. I worked hard. I enjoyed hiking, my friends called me the ‘adventure man’. I was living life to the fullest but I still took my medication. I never compromised my health,” Nicholas reminisces.
Imagine being told that your life depended on money you didn’t have.
“I couldn’t even be tested to determine the stages of the disease. I had to pay US$11,000 to bring the test kit to Trinidad. After medical consultations around the world, I decided to pursue treatment in Colombia. Columbia is known for its medical tourism; I am grateful to be here now and I am positive that this intervention will work but it is very expensive. Each treatment costs US$3,500, I don’t know how much longer I will be able to afford it,” he sighs.
This time it’s a typed message. Nicholas is too tired to talk now. As he begins typing another message I reflect on his journey.
“This journey has taught me love. The love others have shown me has been tremendous. My love for people has grown. Doctors. Nurses. Family prayer warriors. My friends. Everyone along my journey thus far and the people who will help me in the future…”
I wonder if by the time people read this story if he will still be able to read my WhatsApp messages perhaps telling him that some Good Samaritans have taken up his cause.