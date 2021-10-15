Counting the costs

Doubles is a revered staple in Trinidad and Tobago, but would you pay $10 for it? This was the hot question last week following comments from the CEO of Maharaj Westside Supermarket, who drew criticism from the general public after he suggested the price of doubles should be increased to $10.
Doubles is one of the cheapest fast foods/street foods in Trinidad. Last week, however, Hassanali’s Green Shed in Debe increased the price of doubles from $5 to $6, which sparked outrage on various social media platforms.
While some have queried whether the price increase is warranted, the Express has given a breakdown on the cost of raw ingredients to make the tasty treat. Doubles comes with optional pepper, tamarind sauce (or any sweet sauce made with mango or pommecythere), channa and bara.
While ingredients such as oil and flour have seen their prices escalate over the years and within recent times, some are still in angst over the proposed price increase.
Charmaine Ramoutar, a caterer who regularly prepares the delicacy for various functions, said doubles should not cost more than $3.
Here’s why.
A breakdown of the price in basic raw materials is as follows. Oil $27 (1.5L), flour $15 (2kg), baking powder $12 (1lb), salt $6 (10g) channa $10 (400g), curry (29 (lb 1.oz), seasoning $20 (26 oz bottle). Chive $5 (bunch), mango $20, pepper sauce $20 for a bottle.
These prices can fluctuate depending on where you purchase your items. Pre-packaged seasonings and processed spices add to the bill. But it will be cheaper if you grow it on your own.
“Two pounds of flour can give you roughly 20 baras, which could be more or less depending on the thickness of the bara. If you are making doubles for a small family at home, it would cost $2.50 for one.
Now if you are making doubles for public consumption then you have to consider bags, napkins, workers and, with that in mind, a doubles should be roughly about $3.
“I could understand the increase from $5 to $6, because we all know the cost of living has gone up.
“The prices in the grocery stores are astronomical and we have so many other factors to consider. Then when you consider the small doubles man might not be producing on a large scale, like franchises like Sauce doubles who can make a larger profit, so the small doubles man may see the need to increase by $1,” Ramoutar said.
Ramoutar said the local favourite isn’t so “local”, as it is made with imported products.
“I remember very well when the minister of agriculture said that doubles is not a local content and he was quite correct because most of the raw materials for doubles are imported and this is ridiculous.
“But personally, I won’t support doubles at $10 because I don’t understand the rationale behind it. It’s not necessary.”
Doubles
(Recipe courtesy nestlerecipescaribbean.com)
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon yeast (active dry)
1/2 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder (or 1/4 tsp for milder colour)
1/4 teaspoon granulated sugar
3/4 cup warm water
1 1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil
4 cups vegetable oil (for frying)
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 teaspoon curry powder
1 unit onion (finely chopped)
2 units garlic (minced)
1 tablespoon pimento/ seasoning pepper (minced)
1/2 pound channa/chickpeas (soaked overnight)
4 cubes onion and garlic flavoured seasoning cubes
3 cups water
Instructions
Method for bara
Line a small cooler with foil and grease proof paper, set aside.
In a large bowl, combine all purpose flour, active dry yeast, baking powder, salt, saffron/turmeric powder and granulated sugar.
Create a well in the flour mixture and add ¾ cup water and ½ tablespoon of vegetable oil. Using a finger/fork, gradually mix all ingredients in a circular motion, until it becomes a smooth dough. Do not over mix.
Gently lift the dough and grease the bowl with ½ tablespoon of oil. Coat the top of the dough with the remaining tablespoon of oil and cover tightly with cling wrap or a damp cloth. Set aside until doubled in size (about 45 minutes-1 hour).
Heat oil in an iron pot until it reaches a deep frying temperature.
Grease your hands and a portion of a smooth countertop. Separate the dough into 20 balls.
Flatten each piece into ¼ inch rounds using your fingertips and fry immediately for 5-6 seconds. Remove from the oil using a slotted spoon and place into the prepared cooler, closing the top after each new addition. Set aside and allow to steam in the closed cooler.
Method for channa
In a pressure cooker, heat oil, add curry powder and cook for 2 minutes.
Add onion, garlic and pimiento/seasoning peppers and cook until onions are translucent. Add channa/chick peas and coat in curry mixture.
Add water and onion and garlic cubes. Cover the pressure cooker and cook according to your pressure cooker’s instructions for 15-20 minutes or until channa is tender.
Remove from heat and mash half of the channa/chickpeas with a potato masher. Set aside. Serve hot, on bara with toppings of choice.