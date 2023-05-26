‘Coutain’-raiser

Overwhelmed. Surreal. Thankful.
Those were the adjectives that came pouring out of crossover singer Coutain (Denzil Coutain) 48 hours before he hosts his debut solo concert.
Coutain is set to present the Kanvas Koncert tomorrow evening at Sound Forge, Christopher Samuel Drive, Mucurapo.
The showcase will feature the multi-genre blending artiste alongside reggae/Trinibad star Rheon Elbourne and new calypso acts Freetown Collective and Jimmy October (L’Shun Emmanuel).
On the cusp of fulfilling another one of his childhood musical dreams, the Sangre Grande-born singer says he filled with gratitude.
“The feeling inside is one that is unexplainable. I think the best substitutes that can potentially be used are such words like overwhelmed, surreal, thankful.
“I’m extremely thankful seeing that this was more or less a thought that actually came into reality. I am extremely grateful for this blessing God bestowed upon me and for those who believed in me and still do,” an emotive Coutain told the Express during a WhatsApp exchange on Friday morning.
Coutain first turned heads with his unique laid-back flow on the acoustic-guitar-fuelled feel-good-hit “African Dancer” in 2019.
During the heights of the pandemic in 2020 he dropped the now popular 3:03 (Freestyle) and “Pray for Me” which further enhanced his reputation for creating quality music with a different sound.
His latest releases “Berry Juice” and “Nuh Basic” which features hitmaker Yung Bredda (Akhenaton Lewis) have racked up hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube.
Coutain says going against the musical grain comes naturally to him as he is simply “being myself”.
“Honestly, it really doesn’t seem like that to me (doing something unique). I lean more on being myself and telling/sharing stories that I’ve experienced or observed. At that point of the creative process I trust in God and release whatever song/project and basically leave it to build on its own after I put out.
“You see I rather stay true to what I know, or what I experience. It isn’t even anything to do so much with confidence other than the mere fact of just being true to yourself and your art. Delivering is also key to how you execute your story and bring it across,” Coutain said.
Pioneering a new sound
By just doing what comes naturally, Coutain has found himself firmly at the helm of the new sound emanating from these islands alongside his Trinibad contemporaries.
The world has already taken notice with Trinibad acts accruing significantly more international attention for their music than their “more famous” soca music peers.
Calypso icon David Rudder and legendary producer Carl “Beaver” Henderson both acknowledged the upward trending potency of the Trinibad sound and its very real potential to influence world music.
Rudder called Trinibad acts the new age calypsonians while Beaver warned that soca artistes could be left behind if they refuse to collaborate with Trinibad acts.
Coutain suggests common ground can be found in the unique storytelling talent every Trinbagonian seems to possess.
“I’d love to believe that music is forever evolving and both legends Beaver and Rudder do have a point. Everyone’s niche is completely different in its own way, but what makes us rooted together is how we approach storytelling, and this is where the calypso base, the foundation shows.
“I believe that our music in Trinidad is a unique sound that with continued guidance by the legends, the one’s before us, local music will forever be safe not only here but internationally,” he opined.
As for his own trajectory, Coutain says he remains a student of music and enjoying the continuous evolution into a more knowledgeable and self-aware musical force.
His only desire now, he says, is to give back.