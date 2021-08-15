Covid-19 and infertility

AMONG the misinformation that is being spread on social media is the myth that Covid-19 vaccines cause infertility and are being deployed for population control.
This is false. The Covid-19 vaccine cannot and does not cause infertility for men and women, says medical director and specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist at the Trinidad and Tobago IVF & Fertility Centre, Dr Catherine Minto-Bain.
However, preliminary studies are raising concerns about the impact of Covid-19 on male fertility.
According to studies, Covid-19 does not seem to affect eggs in the womb and long-term female fertility. However, for men, viruses certainly will often cause a drop in sperm counts, usually temporarily, says Minto-Bain.
“Although Covid is not really being found in the testicles, there are receptors there that could allow it in. We are seeing a drop in sperm counts temporarily for some men. We are seeing a drop in testosterone levels in some men so Covid-19 infections certainly seem to cause male infertility probably temporarily,” says Minto-Bain. “If someone says to me: “I’m worried about infertility and I don’t want to be infertile” the answer I would give to them is: get vaccinated.”
Scientists and doctors have come a long way in their understanding of Covid-19. At the beginning of the pandemic it was believed that Covid didn’t affect pregnant women worse than non-pregnant women, a year and a half later it is now known that pregnant women have more problems with a Covid-19 infection. There are ongoing studies looking at long-term effects because a good proportion of people are getting long Covid and longer-term effects.
“I’m worried about the long-term effects of Covid virus infection because viruses get into your body and they live there and damage your cells...there’s a lot of data coming out that show it can cause long-term problems. The vaccine does not do that. By taking whatever vaccine you can get, you are preventing so many possible problems for yourself—not just infection now but long-term illness from Covid. If you get vaccinated you are probably saving other people’s lives,” says Minto-Bain.
Additionally, women who are considering getting pregnant should take the vaccine, says Minto-Bain.
Currently pregnant women are not advised to take the vaccine, however vaccination before pregnancy means that the future mother and baby are much safer, she emphasised.
Many studies have shown that pregnant women are at greater risk of contracting severe Covid illness. That point was brought to the fore following the recent death of a pregnant woman from Covid-19 complications. It was the first Covid-19 maternal death recorded in T&T. Given the fact that pregnant women don’t have the option of getting the vaccine and are among those most at risk of severe illness from Covid, Minto-Bain advises women who are seriously contemplating getting pregnant to take the vaccine.
“The vaccine has very tiny risks; however pregnant women are more likely to have a severe illness from Covid and are more likely to end up in intensive care. And as Dr Adesh Sirjusingh said, sadly, pregnant women are slightly more likely to die from Covid than non-pregnant women. Also it’s more common to end up with a premature birth if you contract Covid in pregnancy,” he says.
Until mRNA vaccines suitable for pregnant women are available in T&T, Minto-Bain advises pregnant women to follow all necessary precautions and do what they need to do to protect themselves. And the rest of the population can help protect pregnant women by getting vaccinated.
“The more people that are vaccinated the less of a worry it will become for our pregnant women who are waiting until we have some safe vaccines for them,”she says.
Minto-Bain has been a medical professional for more than two decades and is pained to see how misinformation is fuelling vaccine hesitancy.
“It’s the saddest thing to read and hear people talking with authority when they really are not providing good information,” she says. “This “information” about the risks of the vaccines has been twisted and manipulated on social media and it’s sad to see because it damages people. It means that less people will take the vaccine which means that Covid will be around for longer, and here in Trinidad our pregnant women and others with medical conditions who cannot take the vaccine even if they want it are being put more at risk.”
A lot of people do not know how to judge sources of information. They may see something on social media that may appear to be reliable but upon further inspection the data may be inaccurate and the source of the information may have mischievous or ulterior motives. Therefore Minto-Bain urges citizens to speak with their healthcare professionals, fact-check what they read and get information from reliable and accurate sources such as the Ministry of Health and the CDC.
“Anti-vaxxers are not based in science and they’re not giving you info that is good for you. As a doctor it makes my heart break open because misinformation is making our pregnant women and babies more at risk so they’re actually directly causing harm,” she says. “I’ve been a medical professional for 25 years, I’ve read all sides of the story but there is no science to back up what anti-vaxxers are saying. Trinidad is a family- based society that really cares about people and its neighbours, that’s why we usually have really good vaccination rates and it shouldn’t be any different with Covid-19.”