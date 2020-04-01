THE turtle nesting season is undoubtedly one of this country’s highlights—not only for those who make the trip to witness the leatherbacks laying their eggs, but also for businesses, communities and individuals who rely on the steady stream of local and international visitors who come to experience the spectacle.
But since COVID-19 arrived on our shores, the visits by turtle-watchers to beaches along the north-east coast such as Grande Riviere have dried up—and so has business. Even before the Government announced that all non-essential services would be closed in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, business and hotels were already taking a hit.
Every year, it is estimated that 20,000 visitors (domestic and international) come to Grande Riviere primarily for turtle watching, said the chairman of the Grande Riviere Nature Tour Guides Association Len Peters.
Grande Riviere is recognised as the highest nesting density site in the world. However, the pandemic forced the association to take the unprecedented decision to cancel all tours for the 2020 turtle nesting season. Before the new restrictions to limit movement was enforced on March 29, Peters said that a small team was patrolling the beach at night to make sure that the leatherbacks were safe. He said every night around 100 turtles come to nest on the beach.
Cancelling the tours for the entire nesting season was a difficult but necessary measure, said Peters. Turtle watching in Grande Riviere is no small thing, in fact eco-tourism is one of the main economic drivers of Grande Riviere—the hotels and guesthouses adjacent to the beach rely on tourists, and the villagers who are employed by the guesthouses, as well as the farmers and fishermen who sell their produce and seafood to neighbouring hotels have all been affected.
The Mt Plaisir Estate Hotel is just one of the hotels severely impacted by the pandemic. The hotel, which is owned and operated by Piero Guerrini, has for the past two decades been one of the premier destinations for international travellers and eco-tourists who come to Grande Riviere to experience the leatherback turtle nesting season.
Guerrini and his father built the hotel and restaurant from the ground up. Its location on the world-renowned beach and his restaurant’s Euro-Caribbean cuisine is extremely popular among his international and domestic clientele.
In the past, whenever anyone asked Guerrini what his profession was, the hotelier would half-jokingly reply that he was a financial acrobat. Today the coronavirus pandemic has forced the Italian entrepreneur to walk a precarious financial tightrope. To say that the worldwide health crisis has crippled Guerrini’s business would be an understatement. His business, which is seasonal, relies primarily on tourist arrivals. In fact, 75-80 per cent of Mt Plaisir’s yearly revenue is made during the six months of the turtle nesting season.
“Everything was looking so good. We started the season strong, we were expecting to do better in March and this month was supposed to be the best for us—and then people began cancelling because of the coronavirus,” he said.
Guerrini has survived setbacks throughout the past 27 years, but none could be compared to what he is experiencing now. Republic Bank announced a moratorium on loans for up to six months, but Guerrini, who took out a mortgage in 2010 to facilitate the expansion of his business, has asked that it be extended.
“If not, then that will be it for my business. Even if the rate of new infections slows down, there will continue to be repercussions on the travel and tourism industry for some time. Things will never be the same again,” he said.
For now, Guerrini has called this season off and is counting his losses.
“I have always found a way to keep things going for 27 years but maybe this is a sign for me to readjust things and think about the future,” he said.
Guerrini is not alone, Winston Montano’s Jammev Beach Resort and Spa in Toco has also taken a beating.
“We’ve had big cancellations. A group from Texas A&M University used to come to us every year in the month of May as part of its study abroad programme. They have cancelled. There were plans to put on a big celebration for someone’s 50th birthday—that has been called off. The normal local big groups that used to come to us have also cancelled,” said Montano. “Things are looking grim but we are keeping our fingers crossed and praying.”
Montano is on shutdown mode and is lying low.
The same could be said about Alvin Thomas, who owns and operates Thomas on the Beach. The fully furnished six apartments and two pools on five acres of land is very popular, especially among families. Usually Thomas sees an increase in bookings leading up to the summer holidays. But what was looking like a promising season has been reduced to cancellations, one after the next.
Although his business has taken a tremendous hit, Thomas is using this unexpected down time to do upgrades on his business. The comments of support on his social media page help to keep him positive, he knows that when life goes back to normal, people will start returning to Thomas on the Beach to enjoy their “staycation”.
“I know we will come back from this, I’m hoping that it would be sooner rather than later. But right now, we have no other choice than to ride it out,” says Thomas.