Covid brings surge in fertility patients

CHRISTMAS is usually the slowest time of the year at the Trinidad and Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre. But this year is different. When the pandemic was declared in March, the clinic which had plans to introduce new fertility innovations followed their international counterparts in the US and Europe and stopped fertility treatments while they assessed the threat that Covid-19 might pose for pregnant women and babies.

The clinic reopened its doors in May and by September there was a significant increase in both calls and treatment bookings compared to 2019.