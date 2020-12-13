Covid brings surge in fertility patients

CHRISTMAS is usually the slowest time of the year at the Trinidad and Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre. But this year is different. When the pandemic was declared in March, the clinic which had plans to introduce new fertility innovations followed their international counterparts in the US and Europe and stopped fertility treatments while they assessed the threat that Covid-19 might pose for pregnant women and babies.
The clinic reopened its doors in May and by September there was a significant increase in both calls and treatment bookings compared to 2019.
“This trend has continued in the run-up to Christmas — a time we traditionally see a slow down,” said consultant gynaecologist and medical director at TTIVF & Fertility Centre Dr Catherine Minto-Bain.
Persons who were planning to go abroad but were unable to as a result of closed borders have instead approached TTIVF in their search for fertility treatments. Others have had more time on their hands to think about fertility and do their research online.
“Many of our patients say that the restrictions on going out and working more from home have given them the time and desire to find out about infertility and what they can do to help themselves,”said Minto-Bain.
Carla and John (not their real names) were among those who made an appointment to see Minto-Bain at the TTIVF clinic in Maraval. The couple’s desire to have a child was spurred on by the fact that Carla is already in her late 30s and had previously suffered a miscarriage.
They initially sought out treatment in Barbados and Carla was expected to start a regimen of fertility drugs in April when everything came to a halt due to the pandemic. The timing could not have been worse.
Carla fell into depression but then one day as if in response to her prayers TTIVF came up in her Facebook feed. She never knew a fertility clinic existed in Trinidad; the couple’s curiosity was piqued and they made an appointment to see Minto-Bain.
They were so encouraged by what they had seen and heard that they decided to move ahead with tests and treatment. While she was in the first cycle of her first treatment Carla learned that she was pregnant and is now expecting a boy. Recent scans have shown that the baby, whom Carla and John have already named, is healthy and developing as expected.
“Everybody is excited to see this baby come into the world. He would be the first grandchild on both sides. I could never replace my daughter who I lost at 18 weeks but he has certainly made me feel alive again,”said Carla.
“I would like to see more attention given to TTIVF, being on this journey has helped me to realise that there are lots of couples struggling to get pregnant who don’t know that there is a fertility clinic in Trinidad.
Fertility treatment
If there wasn’t an option for me to move forward with fertility treatment, I don’t know what I would have done.”
For those who are hesitant about seeking fertility treatments during a pandemic, Minto-Bain offers the assurance that current data supports the advice that fertility treatments and pregnancy are safe at this time.
“Our patients always come first and during the pandemic all new babies, pregnancies and pregnant women in our clinic have been safe and well and we continue to guide our patients to keep them safe.
We have strong and rigorous international clinic protocols in place to protect everyone from Covid-19,”said Minto-Bain.
“Around the world, pregnant women who catch Covid-19 are doing well. A large recent review of all the published data this year is reassuring, showing that most pregnant women who catch Covid-19 have mild illnesses and are not at increased risk of severe disease and death.”
Although the data does show an increased chance of intensive care and ventilation for Covid-19 infected pregnant women and higher rates of C-sections and early delivery, this has not led to poorer outcomes, added Minto-Bain.
“Problems are more likely for women over 35, those with pre-existing medical issues such as diabetes and hypertension and women with a raised Body Mass Index.
“For babies, preterm birth is increased, but again this has not led to worse outcomes and babies are doing very well. Overall there is a very low chance (less than four per cent) of Covid positive mothers infecting their babies during pregnancy,” said Minto-Bain.
The medical and scientific world knows much more about coronavirus than they did months ago when the pandemic began.
At the same time countries were putting measures in place to protect their populations, the TTIVF kept up to date with the latest information and put a wide range of rigorous measures in place to ensure that their patients and staff were safe.
Minto-Bain and her team at the TTIVF encourages all their patients to be safe and consistently wear masks, wash hands, socially distance and avoid gatherings of people indoors to keep themselves safe from Covid-19.
