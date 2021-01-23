Covid Pushes Trevor’s to the EDGE

The restaurant and bar industry is in dire need of immediate imaginative solutions to cope with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, says bar owner Trevor Castillo.
“So far Government has been unimaginative. The concept of this lockdown is unimaginative, we can’t just be in limbo waiting for this vaccine to come and save us while a lot of our businesses are suffering and failing,” a concerned Castillo told the Kitcharee during a phone interview recently.
Castillo is the proprietor of the iconic Trevor’s Edge bar near the corner of St John’s Road and the Eastern Main Road in St Augustine. His once nightly crowded establishment, renowned for its live cultural displays and poetry open mic sessions, has been a virtual ghost town since the initial Covid-19 pandemic forced shutdown last March.
Government has imposed restrictions on the consumption of alcohol on premises at restaurants and bars around the island.
Even the recent resumptions in takeaway and curbside service is not enough, Castillo said. He has been forced to send home all his staff and focus largely on food sales in an attempt to stay financially afloat.
“The first three months we were closed totally so there was no income. All things remain the same, we had to pay rent like normal. Government gave a concession for workers, but not all of our workers got grants; in fact only about three got. I applied for rental assistance, but unfortunately we didn’t get that.
“So, for more than ten months I have been at a total loss. I have had to send home all staff and operate solely a curbside service to save on our electric bill. We have tried to concentrate on the food aspect of the bar, which in truth accounts for only about 25 per cent of our sales, just to survive,” he said.
Creole food on the curb and to go
Trevor’s Edge Saturday soups have long been a favourite of customers in the “middle east” of the island.
Castillo has added a provision and saltfish or stew pork day on Thursdays, as well as a barbecue and baked pork menu on Fridays. He says the bar also now serves a mean roast pork daily. He said he plans to launch a home delivery service for their meals from Arima to Barataria.
“Everyone knows the quality of our food here at Trevor’s. I am still doing curbside only, however, even though I have a restaurant license because to open inside would mean more staff. So we do everything curbside including alcohol to go,” he explained.
Castillo said the problem with selling beers curbside is the loss of deposit on the returnable beer bottles. He said most bars are not in a position to pass on that added cost to the consumer.
“The downside of curbside is you lose your bottles and that’s an added cost to you. And its tough to increase prices to compensate for that loss so it’s a balancing act. And again as bar owners we’re never compensated,” he said.
Castillo pleaded with the authorities to rethink the policy on the ban on the serving and consumption of alcohol at bars and restaurants. He reasoned that shopping crowds pose the greatest risk of spreading Covid than socially distanced drinkers at a bar.
“It’s ludicrous to have bars locked down and then for Christmas we see thousands of people in the market and supermarket. We need some more creative ideas to get things done, too many people are suffering. Let’s work on the solutions together,” Castillo concluded.