Cowie ‘Safe Zone Zess’ stars at Klassic Ruso finale

Youngster Kyle “KC” Cowie brought the energy of “zess” culture to the calypso stage during a show-stopping performance at the finale of the Klassic Ruso calypso tent on Tuesday evening.

Cowie, 31, was the brightest star on a cloudy night that saw 15 acts bring the curtain down on the Tuco East Zone tent’s 2022 Taste of Carnival season at the outdoor gardens of Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.