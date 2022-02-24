Cowie ‘Safe Zone Zess’ stars at Klassic Ruso finale

Youngster Kyle “KC” Cowie brought the energy of “zess” culture to the calypso stage during a show-stopping performance at the finale of the Klassic Ruso calypso tent on Tuesday evening.
Cowie, 31, was the brightest star on a cloudy night that saw 15 acts bring the curtain down on the Tuco East Zone tent’s 2022 Taste of Carnival season at the outdoor gardens of Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.
The young Trincity-born bard’s chant of “Safe Zone Nothin’” in reference to Government’s plea to vaccinate to create public Covid-19 safe spaces lifted a small but noisy crowd, among them former culture minister Joan Yuille-Williams.
The Queen’s Royal College graduated postulated that with incidents of violent crime on the rise across T&T “dis place could never be a safe zone”. He sang:
It so comical,
Experimental
They could vaccinate from home to home
Dis place would never be a safe zone
When he returned moments later on behest of the slow-clapping audience for an encore Cowie told of his personal experience during last Wednesday’s islandwide electrical blackout.
All of Trinidad was without power for more than six hours following a reported fault in the Trinidad and Tobago Electrical Comission’s (T&TEC) computer system which forced the generators at Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) to shut down. Cowie sang:
Big blackout last Wednesday
Dem bandits had a field day
Dais something
Safe zone nothin’
And if de black out was a disaster
Plenty people didn’t have water
Dais something
Safe zone nothing
It so scary, so bleary
I beggin de lawd to help we
These things my people condone
Trinidad could never be a safe zone
I went Double Palm and I couldn’t reach home
It could never be a safe zone
Earlier, reigning National Extempo Monarch (2020) Brian London blew new life into his 2010 calypso “A Calypsonian” with reworked lyrics questioning whether the real beneficiaries of the ongoing Taste of Carnival were culture administrators or practitioners. London sang to applause:
Right now, boy de ting, de ting in some bacchanal
And dis woman we call kaiso she in the hospital real critical
Dey say de stakeholders and dem, dey doing dis Taste with some good intent
And we de calypsonians dey need support, to make sure de message of calypso is sent
But it have some people does go and sit down in dey high chair
And while dey sit down up dey, don’t care bout de people down here
But is we de calypsonians who sing de songs that help to build this country
We sing songs that make politicians beat dey chest and feel dat dey high and mighty
But is Bro Valentino who say it, Bro Valentino and not I
Yuh see all dem birds that flying high, dey have to come down
Invited back on stage by the audience for a second encore London removed the ambiguity of his statements calling out the National Carnival Commission (NCC) by name for playing games with culture and questioning the calypso credentials of its chairman veteran crooner Winston “Gypsy” Peters. London sang:
Ah calypsonian will never put himself first
Ah calypsonian wouldn’t study to grab to full his own purse
Ah calypsonian won’t lie like ah vulture
And try to prostitute de culture
Yes we know all about lyrics, melody and rendition
Originality and presentation
But if NC and C cyah see dey causing destruction
Dat doh make you no calypsonian
If we cyah get no help from the Gypsy who mad in charge of de clan
Dat doh make you no calypsonian
Ah lie?
Calypso stalwarts Contender (Mark John) Crazy (Edwin Ayoung) and All Rounder (Anthony Hendrickson) with “Now for Sure”, a cover of the late King Austin’s (Austin Lewis) “Progress” and “Talking Baby”, respectively, gave the foreigners in the audience plenty to write home about.
Contender educated the calypso faithful on the musicians and music producers that have contributed to the evolving sound of calypso referencing Art DeCoteau, Joey Lewis, Pelham Goddard, Leston Paul, Boyie Mitchell and Frankie Francis, among others.
Crazy paid moving tribute to his friend the late prolific composer Winsford “Joker” Devine performing arguably his best written calypso “Progress”. The wild hair-shaking bard also performed his 1980 Road March contender “Doh Try Dat”, wich he eventually lost out to SuperBlue’s (Austin Lyons) “Soca Baptist”.
All Rounder, meanwhile, tickled them his comical 1984 classic “Talking Baby” which tells the story of newborn shocking doctors, nurses and his parents by talking after coming out the womb. He followed up with his self-penned 2022 offering “Leave Weh Pepper Spray” that was equally hilarious in its call for women to be allowed to carry pepper spray to protect themselves
from attackers.
All Rounder jumped, wined and pranced around the stage like a man at least a quarter century younger than his 82 years. Taking off his jacket and top hat he revealed a shiny undershirt and fashionable faux hawk.
“Dey say I is 82, I looking like any 82 to allyuh? I is a young man. I feelin like 28,” he said to more applause.
Klassic Ruso
finale line-up:
1. Mark Eastman – “Final Thoughts”
2. Nefta (Naheelah Kojo) – “Equal Rights & Justice”
3. Manchild (Carlton Collins) – “Grease De Wheel”
4. Robbie G (Robert Deene) – “Black Life Matters”
5. QP (Lloyd Cupido) – “We Want Back We Carnival”
6. Dr. Will B (William Bannister) – “Faith Street”
7. Lady Wonder (Dianne Hendrickson) – “Which One”
8. Contender (Mark John) – “Now For Sure”
9. Shirlane Hendrickson – “The Meeting After the Meeting”
10. Brian London – “A Calypsonian”
11. All Rounder (Anthony Hendrickson) – “Talking Baby” and “Leave Weh Pepper Spray”
12. King Soul (Rannie Peters) – “Gold Mine”
13. Hamidullah Wahid – “The Hole”
14. Kyle KC Cowie “Safe Zone”
15. Crazy (Edwin Ayoung) – “Progress” and “Doh Try Dat”