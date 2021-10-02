Crawford finds a deeper purpose in crafting

Most people enjoy crafting as a hobby or side hustle. But Shelley Ann Crawford does it as part of a deeper purpose. The self-taught craft artist uses her talent not just to help herself, but also to help others in need.
After receiving the news that her stage five breast cancer was in remission, instead of returning to work, Crawford, who held down three jobs: an aesthetician, chef and bartender, instead made an oath to dedicate her time and purpose to the less fortunate through her Gifted Hands initiative.
Crawford was born with a midas touch and everything the crafter touches turns to gold...literally. “I’ve always been creative from a very tender age. It showed in the way I would create a dish from nothing to tasting like a gourmet meal, to how I would put away my gramma’s home, to how I would take pride in how I combed and styled my friends’ hair for school. I was sure my hands were blessed from then on.
“I always loved sharing and caring for people less fortunate than myself all because I know what it is to go days without having something to eat. When I got the report that my cancer is in remission, I knew I could not take much chances going back to my jobs, with my organs being affected and weak.
“Seeing that God had given me a second chance, I started my NGO Icancervive and through the NGO, I cooked and my family and I would share but then Covid-19 came and I could no longer share food. But the joy I had doing this, I just couldn’t stop, so I decided to put my gifted hands to use and started blinging cups, mugs and worded plaques to sell in order to buy food stuff and toiletries for the single mothers in and around my community.
“My close friends, family members, nurses and doctors supported my effort and encouraged me to start doing bigger pieces, so I used my public assistance cheque to buy materials to make more elaborate statement pieces.” Crawford said.
Creating statement pieces
Crawford went around her community and collected bottles, boxes, mirrors and anything that she could find to re-purpose them into statement pieces. She has created beautiful centrepieces, small and large candleholders, large blinged charger plates, lighted wall sconces, blinged trays, mirrors of all sizes and for any occasion.
Crawford, who also battles with bipolar disorder also uses her craft as a form of therapy. “I am a bipolar patient who attends the wellness centre and has been on medication for the past eight years. Crafting is quite relaxing and for me, it’s a form of therapy for my depression.
Married with three children, she spends most of her time crafting. “A candle holder can take two hours or so, but a big mirror can take up to three days to complete. “It has only been ten months since I’ve been crafting and am loving the response I am getting from my clients. I plan to keep my purpose alive.
“What makes me stand out from the rest of crafters is the purpose behind it, what I am doing it for, the energy, my versatility not to stick to one thing or colour, for example instead of spray painting I’ll get out my paint and brushes and paint my items. I love doing what I do.
“The pandemic gave me the time to make my dream come true. Opportunities present themselves in so many ways and can happen at any time, you just need to be aware and look around you for opportunities. Look around you to see if there is anyone who needs help. See what is affecting people and how you can lend a hand or who you can give to.
“I will be passing on my crafting to younger ones coming up. It would be a big waste of time to go to my grave with all of this talent. If something makes you feel good, then you should be motivated and inspired to do it.”
Visit Icancervive on Facebook for more information or to place orders or for more information on Crawford’s Gifted Hands initiative.