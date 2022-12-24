Crazy’s Christmas Chant

“Oh God! Nearly 600 already?”
That hand-to-head exclamation from calypso veteran Crazy (Edwin Ayoung) sums up the sentiments of every law-abiding citizen, waking up this Christmas morning, to face the alarming reality of escalating incidents of violent crime in Trinidad and Tobago.
Bending over in an almost foetal position, an animated Crazy held a wide-brim straw hat over his puffy locks in disbelief. The spectacle amused curious bystanders in the parking lot of a San Juan bank, on Thursday, prompting a few to call out to the affable calypsonian in jest.
The record number of murders in Trinidad and Tobago for 2022, sadly, leaves little room for comedy. At the time of writing this, T&T has record 590 murders for the year. But, Crazy’s adoring public could be forgiven for not reading the room, on Thursday, from their out-of-earshot vantage positions.
“Last night I do this eh, ah want yuh hear what ah saying,” Crazy said waving them off politely, before finding a never-heard-before melody on his car radio deck.
His sincere plea, atop an emotive kaiso instrumental, raised pores as he sang:
Crazy say, ah prayer a day to keep de
Devil away
Uncle say, one prayer a day could keep
de Devil away
Time to seek de almighty face
And turn from this wicked ways
And humble we self and pray
Cry out on the Most High name
Ask him to heal this world today
We need to change in de place right now
Every single citizen has a role to play in effecting that national change, Crazy mused. The first step, he believes, is resolving issues at the family level.
“I would like to see families come together. We have a lot of families in dispute, over land and money and all kind of ting. I want to see that change and see more love,” he bellowed.
From inventing to saving calypso
Intriguingly Crazy paints a metaphor that explores the breakdown of the family unit in music, postulating that soca’s “beating up” of calypso has accounted for the fall of that genre on the soon to be released “Family Dispute”.
“We have to save calypso and I am on a mission to help do that. Soca cuss up calypso and abusing calypso but calypso come back and tell him ‘I is yuh mudda. How yuh go treat yuh mudda so?’” he explained with a twinkle in his eye.
That clever analysis representing a coming of full circle for the thoughtful musician who most famously gifted these islands the hybrid we call parang soca.
In 1978, while working on the Crazy’s Super Album, Crazy was presented with some lyrics by collaborator and friend the late Clebold Harewood. Working with arranger Ancil “Perez” Forde he added some melody and music and “Maria”, the first ever record parang soca was born.
“I have to mention a fella (Harewood) who start the lyrics. He die 30-something years ago, he didn’t use to sing but he had good ideas with words. He came with the lyric ‘I took the role of lead singer, parang-rama in Arima’. I put the melody and dais how that was born,” Crazy revealed.
The hybrid was met with great resistance from parang purists who could not understand what he was doing, Crazy recalled.
“At the beginning some people didn’t like it. They accustomed hearing it in Spanish and I come singing it in English, they say but this strange boy. Is (DJ) Ready Fusion take it up and start playing it and from there it take off all the radio stations start playing it,” he added.
Parang soca has taken Crazy all over the globe as his performances are in high demand wherever the Caribbean Diaspora has settled. Crazy says parang soca acts can earn up to US$6,000 for a performance. He added his desire to share those markets with the upcoming talent in the genre.
“Yuh notice yuh eh see meh much for Christmas around here? Ah went to Philadelphia, Houston, Arizona and Washington (in the United States). I out there opening doors for fellas like Rome (Jerome Precilia), Sergio (Camejo) and others. Why these fellas will make out there is because them is good looking fellas, people will want to come out and see. And yuh could make some good money,” he said.
Secrets to longevity
As he nears 80 years on this planet, Crazy says he is heartened to see how the genre he helped create has immortalised singers like fallen contemporaries Singing Sandra Des Vignes-Millington, Sprangalang (Dennis Hall), Kenny J (Kenwrick Joseph) and most recently Singing Francine (Edwards).
“Look at Sandra, Francine and Kenny, is now they music playing and their music will play year after year. Look at Sprangalang. Parang soca even immortalise Dave Elcock, every year he will be remembered,” he mused.
Young artistes planning to match his six-decade run in music must, however, look after their bodies and make good choices, he added.
“Yuh see that smoking. I talk to Shadow, ah talk to Sandra, ah talk to De Fosto ah say allyuh that smoking eh good. Ah say look I is Crazy, ah supposed to be smoking but ah eh that crazy. That’s what killing artiste they not exercising and they smoking.
“Right now ah in de gym. I is nearly 80 years. What does help meh too is meh name. Yuh see ah name like Ayoung. Ah telling yuh meh name have a lot to do with how ah living. When people ask meh, my age ah wouldn’t tell dem 80, ah will tell dem 20 more! I going for 100,” Crazy cackled.
Crazy said learning to laugh at yourself and through life’s tough situations will also add years to your life adding: “Yuh know what have a lot to do with my longevity? Laughing and having a good time. Forgetting stress.”
That being said, any one looking for a good laugh and ole talk could parang his house today, Crazy said.
“Pass through, ah have some Vodka dey and Puncheon if yuh want. Ah have plenty pastelles, and is de best tasting pastelles eh, so anybody pass through will be well fed,” he boasted.
“T&T I wish yuh good health, prosperity and wealth,” Crazy concluded.