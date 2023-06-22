Crazy’s commission

“I’m so black-conscious I will never die, I will just black out!”
Taken out of context, that statement from calypso veteran Crazy (Edwin Ayoung), can understandably appear as laughable as any of his previous wacky assertions.
The 79-year-old singer, however, wasn’t smiling when he shared that quote with the Express yesterday morning. A combative Crazy defended his latest release, “Black Means”, and “his right as a black man” to sing on issues relating to African people.
“They look at me and some people saying: ‘wha happen to this red man’ and ‘why I singing about black’. But, I’m a black man. I definitely not white and if yuh not white, yuh black,” a passionate Crazy said during a phone interview yesterday.
“Black Means”, produced by DJ Master Mike & Quality of Tuff Nut Studios, is a redefinition of the word “black” and what it means to be black, Crazy continued.
“We paying tribute to the power of black which is Africa. They often use black in a bad way, they say a black market and black Friday. Black is often associated with sadness. I want to make the colour happy,” he said.
The San Juan-based singer says the origins of the popular sound of black music, Afrobeats, can be traced back to calypso music.
“African music, Afrobeats, has taken over the world. If you listen carefully, you will hear it sounds a lot like the music (local music producer) Leston Paul was doing all those years ago. Watch how they bring it back full circle,” Crazy added.
Crazy said he specifically mentions American sprinter Jesse Owens and boxer Jack Johnson for their pioneering achievements that proved black people were just as capable in sports as other races. The music video for the project, shot primarily on green screen, will be out today.
“We had to do a music video because we wanted people to see the visual. Seeing is believing. Jesse Owens shocked Adolf Hitler and the world when he won the 100-metre dash at the 1936 Olympics in Germany. Before him in 1910 Jack Johnson became the first black man to win the heavyweight boxing title. We hear about Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela’s achievements all the time, so I wanted young people to know there are so many others,” he explained.
Silencing the naysayers
As a man of mixed descent, Crazy says his family’s genetics pool includes African, Asian and Indian ancestries, among others. Anyone questioning his right to sing on “black issues” should know his late grandmother and mother, Rosealia Alcala-Ayoung, were black women.
“My grandmother blacker than the ace of spades. My mother Rosealia was a black woman from Venezuela. I have all the races in me. I doh look like a black African but I’m a black man,” he said. The experienced bard said its time for Trinidadians to embrace each other as black people and “stop the race talk”.
That level of national unity, he says, should be the focus of the upcoming Emancipation Day celebrations on August 1.
“Is a timely message. Just in time for Emancipation. As I say in the song—if we can connect the minds of the youths today, with the philosophy of the ancestors yesterday, then we will be back on track,” Crazy concluded.