Creating solutions

Millions of dollars a day are lost in goods and services due to package theft in the United States. Being a victim himself, Trinidad-born electrical technician and innovator Raymond Sylvester James invented the Package Pally after an Amazon package was stolen from his front porch.
James, 39, grew up in Point Fortin. Following secondary school, he completed the National Energy Skills Centre (NESC) programme, and at 18, he migrated to live with his father in St Croix, US Virgin Islands. He later attended Florida State College in Jacksonville where he received an Associate of Science degree in biomedical engineering technology, and currently lives in Jacksonville, Florida.
With his engineering background and many years’ experience in the residential, commercial and industrial fields working in electrical technology, James worked to develop the Package Pally prototype as a solution for the problem, for which he secured a US patent.
James worked bit by bit to bring his invention to fruition, spending out of pocket over US$20,000 to secure prototypes, a trademark, website and marketing. His invention is basically a box to receive and protect packages and deliveries from theft or damage. He thinks of it as a large mailbox or a portable safe for packages and everything else that can’t fit in a regular, small-sized mailbox like groceries, food deliveries and much more. It can come equipped with a camera, alarm, lock and light.
“I hoped to achieve a solution to a problem. A better way of doing things, which was delivery companies leaving packages on your doorstep that can be stolen. Here in the United States, companies like Amazon, FedEx and UPS cannot legally place packages in mailboxes, so that’s why they leave them on your doorstep.
“Although it’s a federal crime to steal someone’s mail from their mailbox, with a penalty up to five years in jail and a fine of up to US$250,000, the penalty and fines are not as harsh for package theft. I believe that plays a part in why package theft is so high up here. According to a CNBC video report, which I have on my Package Pally YouTube page, around US$25 million a day is lost in goods and services due to package theft.
“The motivation was not getting my packages stolen again. When my package was stolen, it was not a good feeling. You feel violated when someone steals something from you. The items in my package that were stolen were not sensitive or expensive. They were two books—an inventor notepad, a lab book to write down inventions, as I was thinking I should start to write down inventions that I have in my head—and a car Bluetooth FM transmitter, all worth approximately US$30 from Amazon. It could have been priceless, like sensitive information, a family heirloom or life-saving medication,” James said.
James said failure was not an option and grew confidence in the fact that other great inventors came from Trinidad and Tobago. That process took about two to three years before he was granted the US patent for this invention.
“I thought about people from Trinidad and Tobago being born inventors who invented an amazing musical instrument like the steelpan, and that they did not give up. I went online and searched for anything similar but could not find any, so I went into my garage, got some materials and started building a prototype.
“I called around about five different lawyers before I got onto one that was willing to work with me and get started on the process of obtaining a patent, which began with a patent search, then filing after we saw there was no patent on what I invented.
“I had official working prototypes made by companies, along with CAD drawings, and got Package Pally trademarked, just so other inventors will know, yes, this cost some money and I paid out of pocket for everything by working as an electrical technician.
James’ invention is not yet available for purchase due to Covid-19 setbacks. “People’s responses have been great and positive. A lot of them would like to purchase one right now for their own personal use, and I am humbly grateful for their support.
“I did have a manufacturer on board and we were setting up to go, but when Covid-19 came, their business went down about 80 per cent and they were not able to go through with the deal. I currently need a new manufacturer. The current pandemic has put a strain on a lot of things. It is not as easy as before to make everything in China, and a lot of manufacturing businesses in the United States have shut down,” James said.
Made in Trinidad?
James believes his invention can be made in Trinidad and Tobago and exported to the United States. He explained how the Package Pally works.
“It works simply by hooking it under or over any door, and just waiting for your delivery person to drop the smaller package in the top portion and the bigger packages in the bottom compartment. It has a one-way drop box so once you drop the packages, a security flap springs back up to secure the package. When you get home to get your package, you simply open the locked door at the bottom half and take your package out.
“My invention was designed to be portable so you can place it out when you are expecting a package and place it back inside when you’re not. It also can be permanently attached to your porch or yard, though. Its options are very flexible. I believe my box can be used in offices for documents, or even in a hospital to secure medicine.
“It was designed to have a camera inside so when anyone walks up to it, the camera turns on and sends a message to your phone with a live video feed of the person, and you can talk with them, also. The camera has a siren alarm that you can just press and make an alert, and the box itself has a vibration alarm so if anyone tries to take it off your door, that alarm will go off, also.
“The lock is a Bluetooth combination lock that you can open with your phone or with the keypad combination, and finally, the light in the bottom compartment is a motion sensor light that comes on when it’s dark for night-time deliveries and package retrieval.”
“I have other inventions for the future. I have a book of inventions that I write new inventions in. I hope that this invention makes people’s lives better. I hope to achieve an invention that everyone uses for everyday purposes and place Trinidad and Tobago on the map once more as we do from time to time,” James said.
If you would like to learn more about what James is working on now or his future ideas, visit www.packagepally.com and also his Facebook, Instagram and YouTube page @Packagepally. Any manufacturers in T&T can contact James at packagepally@gmail.com or call (904) 274-2129.