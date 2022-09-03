Cro Cro celebrates milestone birthday

Weston Rawlins

Cro Cro (Weston Rawlins) celebrated his 70th birthday on Independence Day.

Buenos Ayres bard Cro Cro (Weston Rawlins) spruced up his sprawling yard, cooked two iguanas, an agouti and a piece of pork, and drank his favourite alcoholic beverage, Hennessey, on his 70th birthday.

Even though his milestone birthday fell on Independence Day, last Sunday, Cro Cro—a four-time calypso monarch and three-time Independence champion, hosted a pre-birthday celebration at Kaiso Blues Cafe, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. He was joined by his wife, Glenda, and daughters, Keen, Khrystal and Karisse Murray, and his grandchildren.

Performers on the night included calypsonians Twiggy, Organiser and Heather McIntosh, with comedy from D’ Saint and music from Vincent Rivers and D’ Soca Unit. Former Arima mayor Ashton Ford, in presenting an award to the veteran calypsonian, shared: “When he told us he was going to sing calypso, we laughed. He said, “You all will be asking me for my autograph.”

“He proved us wrong. He has done well. He has made a great contribution. I feel he should be given a national award.”

Feel like 17, not 70

Asked how he felt about his milestone, on the day of his birthday, Cro Cro said: “I feel like 17, not 70. I have to finish clean up my yard. People will pass by. I am a bit of a clean freak. I will take a drink or two. I won’t overdo. I have some wild meat like two iguanas and an agouti and some pork. Deer is too expensive. I expect some more friends.

“This is the first birthday I spent here for a long time. Most of the times I (celebrate it) in New York. I have a show in New York on September 3. Crazy and Poser will be there. Most likely, I will invite my friend Sparrow to come. He is the greatest.

“I often cry thinking Sparrow will die. I love him like a brother. I performed his Independence song on Sunday. I sang ‘We Are Still The Best’. I wanted to sing some uplifting songs.”

More importantly, Cro Cro added: “ I want to give God thanks for my life, keeping me healthy and continuing to bless and keep me.”

Khrystal Rawlins: He is a pillar

On Sunday, Cro Cro’s children and grandchildren paid tribute to him in song. His daughter, broadcast journalist Khrystal Rawlins, said: “He is a pillar in our family. We love him. We thank him for everything. May God bless him.”

After a lovely evening, Cro Cro thanked everyone for their good wishes. He even ushered in the Christmas spirit with “We Wish You A Merry Christmas”. Guests were dancing in their seats or in the aisles.

Asked about his plans for 2023, Cro Cro said: “Definitely, I will be bringing out the Icons Tent. Durango is the eldest calypsonian, Bomber died, so he moved up. He is about 85 years old and lives in La Romaine, and his memory is intact. He can sing songs from generations ago.”

Rivers, who hails from Palo Seco, extended best wishes to Cro Cro. He said: “He is my dear friend. We have our rough patches. But we will always remain friends. I understand him better than a lot of people do. I wish him long life and good health.”

About Cro Cro

Cro Cro won four Calypso Monarch titles: 1988 with “Three Bo Rats”; “Corruption in Common Entrance”

In 1990, he sang “Political Dictionary” and “Party”. In 1996, he sang “Dey Look for Dat”; and “Support Commentary Calypso”, and 2007, “Noboby Ain’t Go Know”.

He placed second in the Calypso Monarch competition in 2005 (“Oh Grenada”; “Chop Off They Hand”) and 2008 (“Respect for the Fourth King”). He made the Calypso Monarch finals in 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2016.

His calypsoes include:

1997— “Rumours; It’s Amazing”

2001—”Dey Padding”

2003—”Put Down the Guns”; “Come in Town”

2009—”Ah Feeling Shame”

2011—”Compare and Contrast”; “Kam Lie”

2012—”Say Something”; “Release Them”

2014—”Pious, Poor But Proud”; “Goodness Delayed”

2016—”Advice To The Boss”; “ Ah Feel It For Gayle”

He also appeared on the Dimanche Gras stage with iconic calypsonian Chalkdust (Dr Hollis Liverpool), who sang “Fishmonger”.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Amanda Lyons - against all odds

Amanda Lyons - against all odds

“I put my soul into every stroke, each piece is uniquely an extension of who I am.”

The depth of those words from artist/poet Amanda Lyons tugged at the heartstrings, from a dimly lit phone screen, on Friday morning.

Lyons shouldn’t be here. Diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer, in the American summer of 2021, doctors gave the half-Trinidadian/half-Irish creative just over a year to live.

Charlie Boys Again

Charlie Boys Again

“We are the champions!”

Charlie Boys Tassa Group leader Hemant Nanan shared those words with great pride during an interview with Kitcharee last Thursday.

The Clarke Road, Penal, troupe stopped all comers during the successful defence of their National Tassarama title last Saturday, at the Fun Splash Water Park, M2 Ring Road, Debe.

Cro Cro celebrates milestone birthday

Cro Cro celebrates milestone birthday

Buenos Ayres bard Cro Cro (Weston Rawlins) spruced up his sprawling yard, cooked two iguanas, an agouti and a piece of pork, and drank his favourite alcoholic beverage, Hennessey, on his 70th birthday.

Even though his milestone birthday fell on Independence Day, last Sunday, Cro Cro—a four-time calypso monarch and three-time Independence champion, hosted a pre-birthday celebration at Kaiso Blues Cafe, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. He was joined by his wife, Glenda, and daughters, Keen, Khrystal and Karisse Murray, and his grandchildren.

TUCO returns to competition with Independence Monarch

TUCO returns to competition with Independence Monarch

Nation-building and patriotic songs only.

That’s the ask from the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) for all entrants of their Diamond Jubilee Independence Calypso Monarch competition, set to start September 10.

A grand prize of $200,000 will be up for grabs on finals night at the Grand Stand of the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

A musical feast at Uhuru

A musical feast at Uhuru

A pre-Independence reason to come together, indulge and frolic.

That’s exactly what Fatima College’s Uhuru provided a large patriotic crowd on the eve of Trinidad and Tobago’s 60th anniversary of Independence.

Hundreds of red, white and black-clad partygoers marched into the college playing grounds, located opposite the Mucurapo Road all-boys’ school, for the Fatima Old Boys Association food inclusive cooler event on Tuesday night.