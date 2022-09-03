Cro Cro celebrates milestone birthday

Buenos Ayres bard Cro Cro (Weston Rawlins) spruced up his sprawling yard, cooked two iguanas, an agouti and a piece of pork, and drank his favourite alcoholic beverage, Hennessey, on his 70th birthday.
Even though his milestone birthday fell on Independence Day, last Sunday, Cro Cro—a four-time calypso monarch and three-time Independence champion, hosted a pre-birthday celebration at Kaiso Blues Cafe, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. He was joined by his wife, Glenda, and daughters, Keen, Khrystal and Karisse Murray, and his grandchildren.
Performers on the night included calypsonians Twiggy, Organiser and Heather McIntosh, with comedy from D’ Saint and music from Vincent Rivers and D’ Soca Unit. Former Arima mayor Ashton Ford, in presenting an award to the veteran calypsonian, shared: “When he told us he was going to sing calypso, we laughed. He said, “You all will be asking me for my autograph.”
“He proved us wrong. He has done well. He has made a great contribution. I feel he should be given a national award.”
Feel like 17, not 70
Asked how he felt about his milestone, on the day of his birthday, Cro Cro said: “I feel like 17, not 70. I have to finish clean up my yard. People will pass by. I am a bit of a clean freak. I will take a drink or two. I won’t overdo. I have some wild meat like two iguanas and an agouti and some pork. Deer is too expensive. I expect some more friends.
“This is the first birthday I spent here for a long time. Most of the times I (celebrate it) in New York. I have a show in New York on September 3. Crazy and Poser will be there. Most likely, I will invite my friend Sparrow to come. He is the greatest.
“I often cry thinking Sparrow will die. I love him like a brother. I performed his Independence song on Sunday. I sang ‘We Are Still The Best’. I wanted to sing some uplifting songs.”
More importantly, Cro Cro added: “ I want to give God thanks for my life, keeping me healthy and continuing to bless and keep me.”
Khrystal Rawlins: He is a pillar
On Sunday, Cro Cro’s children and grandchildren paid tribute to him in song. His daughter, broadcast journalist Khrystal Rawlins, said: “He is a pillar in our family. We love him. We thank him for everything. May God bless him.”
After a lovely evening, Cro Cro thanked everyone for their good wishes. He even ushered in the Christmas spirit with “We Wish You A Merry Christmas”. Guests were dancing in their seats or in the aisles.
Asked about his plans for 2023, Cro Cro said: “Definitely, I will be bringing out the Icons Tent. Durango is the eldest calypsonian, Bomber died, so he moved up. He is about 85 years old and lives in La Romaine, and his memory is intact. He can sing songs from generations ago.”
Rivers, who hails from Palo Seco, extended best wishes to Cro Cro. He said: “He is my dear friend. We have our rough patches. But we will always remain friends. I understand him better than a lot of people do. I wish him long life and good health.”
About Cro Cro
Cro Cro won four Calypso Monarch titles: 1988 with “Three Bo Rats”; “Corruption in Common Entrance”
In 1990, he sang “Political Dictionary” and “Party”. In 1996, he sang “Dey Look for Dat”; and “Support Commentary Calypso”, and 2007, “Noboby Ain’t Go Know”.
He placed second in the Calypso Monarch competition in 2005 (“Oh Grenada”; “Chop Off They Hand”) and 2008 (“Respect for the Fourth King”). He made the Calypso Monarch finals in 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2016.
His calypsoes include:
1997— “Rumours; It’s Amazing”
2001—”Dey Padding”
2003—”Put Down the Guns”; “Come in Town”
2009—”Ah Feeling Shame”
2011—”Compare and Contrast”; “Kam Lie”
2012—”Say Something”; “Release Them”
2014—”Pious, Poor But Proud”; “Goodness Delayed”
2016—”Advice To The Boss”; “ Ah Feel It For Gayle”
He also appeared on the Dimanche Gras stage with iconic calypsonian Chalkdust (Dr Hollis Liverpool), who sang “Fishmonger”.