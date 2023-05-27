Cultivating awareness in Indian Culture

Karishma Dhowtal’s life is rooted in Indian music, ever since she was a child.
Whether it’s singing melodious bhajans or classical Indian songs, the two genres have won Dhowtal both accolades and fans.
The 28-year-old comes from a musical family. Her maternal grandfather, Jameer Hosein, was a known and loved classical singer. When Dhowtal was seven, she was sent for vocal training with Ustad Aftab Ahmed Khan at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Cooperation (MGICC) for several years. She later trained with gurus Ruby Malik and Rasika Ekbote.
A medical lab technician by day at the Premier Specialty Clinic, Dhowtal holds a Bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in biochemistry. She is currently pursuing her Master’s in Food Science and Technology at The UWI. She recently spoke to Kitcharee about her love for classical music, the sanctity of bhajans and her drive to bring awareness to Indian culture.
“I was exposed at an early age to a life filled with music,” she said.
“However, my mom mentioned that as a child I would always be singing or humming a tune, like 24/7, so she decided to take me to a vocal training class.
“As cliché as it may sound, when I sing, it feels exactly like I’m transported to a different realm. As soon as the music starts flowing and I get in the zone, just sitting in my room with my harmonium, singing. I go where the music takes me.”
Dhowtal began performing Bollywood film songs, bhajans, qasidas and Indian folk songs at events for family and friends, including birthdays, weddings, and religious functions. She said, “I still perform mostly religious and film items, however, just before the passing of my grandfather, I began learning and performing local classical selections as well, and I recently began including traditional wedding folk songs for Maticoor, Laawa and Vivah Sanskaar ceremonies.”
Singing bhajans is where Dhowtal gets to express her faith, devotion and love for God.
“A bhajan refers to any Hindu devotional song, just as in Islam they sing qasidas and ghazals, and in Christianity, there are hymns.
“I do identify as a practising Hindu, however, I see no problem with performing devotional songs of any religion. Under all of it, they mean to praise and show a form of love, and I believe that anyone can identify with that feeling, no matter the language or religious beliefs.
“At first, it was part of my training, as I learned different Raagas in my classes, we would then learn different songs that were based on each of those, so as to help us easily identify it or see it come to life.
“Later on, as I visited temples for numerous Ramayana and Satsanghs, I started performing religious songs. All of this and the nature of these bhajans, with their beautiful words and meanings, influenced me to focus on bhajans.
“I believe in cultivating awareness in Indian culture and facilitating growth where potential and determination are seen in the younger generation, so that there may be continuity of our traditions and cultural practices,” Dhowtal said.
Only recently the singer recorded and released cover versions of popular Bollywood film songs with local producers Federation Records, Wizz Studios, Big Rich of D Pungalunks Factory, and Vedish Gayadeen of GT Studios.
Dhowtal’s aim is to continue to touch lives through her bhajans. “I have travelled to Grenada, the US, and Canada to perform, and would like to continue travelling to new places to do what I love,” she said.