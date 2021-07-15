Culture, Carnival, Creativity

WHAT is August vacation without camps for the kids? Later this month actresses Penelope Spencer and Cecilia Salazar will launch Camp Tippi Tambo which they hope will become an annual tradition. Between July 26 - August 20, young ones from the ages of six to 17 will experience Trinbago culture—our history, the origins of Carnival, music and folklore—virtually. Spencer promises four weeks of fun, interactive sessions where the wonders of our islands will come alive.
The idea to create Camp Tippi Tambo didn’t come out of thin air.
The award winning actresses are in a fight to protect our cultural heritage for generations to come.
Over the years Spencer has observed that Trinbagonian culture is gradually being overshadowed by the more flashy and popular American culture. The recent debacle involving actor Michael B Jordan who was accused of cultural appropriation after naming his rum brand ‘J’ouvert’ gave Spencer the added impetus to design a summer camp with the main purpose of instilling cultural pride in children and teens.
“As someone who teaches in primary schools, I have noticed children talking with American accents, they don’t know about ‘Anansi’ or ‘Papa Bois’. I can’t blame the school, they have to teach what is on the curriculum but the fact is that children are growing up without any idea of their own culture,”said Spencer who was quick to point out that some have also adopted a Jamaican twang.
“It’s almost as if we’re afraid of who we are. We identify with everyone else except Trinidadians,”she added.
Appreciate our icons
Spencer, who is a household name in local theatre and film production, worries about the future of our unique culture.
“I’m concerned that we’re losing our heritage and Caribbean identity,” she says. “Our children associate more with American superheroes than with local folklore characters. Soon twerking might replace the Bélé. In the next ten years I’m afraid that we will lose everything. When I was growing up they used to call Trinidad ‘Little America’, now it’s coming to pass.”
Spencer enlisted the support of Christopher Lawrence of CLGraphIX who did all the graphics work for Camp Tippi Tambo, as well as local celebrities David Rudder and Wendell Manwarren. She was hoping to add Brother Resistance to the list of guest speakers. His death on Tuesday came as a total shock to Spencer.
“I feel like all our cultural pillars are passing away. He was an icon, the first man of rapso. He was giving, loving and so encouraging,” she said.
Spencer lamented that cultural icons aren’t given due recognition while they are alive. By teaching young ones the value of our cultural heritage, Camp Tippi Tambo will foster appreciation for icons past and present.
Camp Tippi Tambo has already attracted attention among the T&T diaspora living in the US and Canada. From July 26-August 20, participants will learn about culture, folklore, the flora and fauna and popular sites in T&T and will be taught basic acting skills over zoom.
Spencer hopes that the interactive sessions will build a desire among youths to visit places like the Pitch Lake and other attractions and experience what these islands have to offer. She is calling on citizens and corporate T&T to help sponsor children whose families cannot afford the camp which comes at a cost of TT$300 per week.
Young ones aren’t the only ones who stand to benefit from Camp Tippi Tambo; preparations for the camp’s launch have already taken Spencer on a journey of rediscovery.
“My eyes have been opened to the sites and wonders of T&T,” said Spencer. “We have amazing flora and fauna and have produced beauty queens, Olympic medallists, award winning writers, entertainers, academics. I love our culture and I consider myself very fortunate to be born in the Caribbean. I want all children to know their heritage and take pride in it.”
For more info about Camp Tippi Tambo, go to @camptippitambo or call or Whatsapp 683-4843 or 798-1919.