Culture, Carnival, Creativity

WHAT is August vacation without camps for the kids? Later this month actresses Penelope Spencer and Cecilia Salazar will launch Camp Tippi Tambo which they hope will become an annual tradition. Between July 26 - August 20, young ones from the ages of six to 17 will experience Trinbago culture—our history, the origins of Carnival, music and folklore—virtually. Spencer promises four weeks of fun, interactive sessions where the wonders of our islands will come alive.