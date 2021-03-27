The month of April at MovieTowne is traditionally the month of jazz. Women in Jazz has been a staple showcase over the last nine years with the best women jazz performers in the country belting out the music of the great jazz divas. Unfortunately, in 2020 these shows were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and all live performances came to a silent halt.

Fast forward to April 2021, these shows have now been refreshed and we are presenting for your enjoyment “D Jazz in We”. This new celebration of the jazz genre will see four very talented artistes take to the Fiesta Plaza stage. They will showcase many of the jazz standards as well as incorporate in their repertoire, a soca or calypso, performed in a cool Caribbean jazz style.

Aaron Ifill will open the series on 3rd April, at 8 p.m. Aaron has been performing for a number of years and is no stranger to The Fiesta Plaza stage as he was featured in The Discover Me Artiste of The Month series in 2017, where he solidified his position as a serious contender in the local music industry. After completing his BA in Music Education at The College of Science Technology & Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT), he went on to hone his talent, writing and releasing three singles titled; “Mystery Lady”, “Let You Go” and “Rise” which also featured jazz diva Candace Caton.

Ju-Ne will take the stage on Saturday 10th April. Born and raised in Tobago, she describes herself as a jazz/neo soul artiste and says this genre soothes her spirit and she finds great joy and amusement for vocal curls and scatting. This artiste enjoys the music of Ledisi, Lala Hatthaway, Gregory Porter, Etta James and many more. In 2019 Ju-Ne enrolled in Music TT’s Spotlight Programme and this is where her love of jazz blossomed.

Tigana Thomas is a new artiste on the jazz scene, he is an accomplished guitarist and has worked with many of our jazz performers including Jolene Romain, Charmaine Forde and Dean Williams. In 2019 he hosted his first concert “Love Languages” which was briefly followed by the release of his first single titled “After You”. In 2021 he featured in his second concert “Jazz On D’Sofa”. Tigana is looking forward to sharing his music on The Fiesta Plaza stage on Saturday 17th April.

Kyle Richardson brings down the curtain on this series on Saturday 24th April. Kyle, who has been performing with Lion King in Spain since 2019 is back home, as all theatres have been shut. While he is looking forward to returning to the big stage, Kyle, who is a seasoned actor as well as singer, is happy in the meantime, to perform on a local stage. He has had the honour of performing in The Phantom of the Opera, The Wiz and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Due to Covid restrictions, seating is limited so restaurant reservations are advised. For further information, visit the MovieTowne website, the Fiesta Plaza Facebook page or call 627-2002 ext. 1165.

