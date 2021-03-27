‘D Jazz in We’

Soca music’s Supremo, Machel Montano and his wife Renee last weekend invited fans into their home, virtually, for a listening party to showcase Montano’s new collection, The Wedding Album.

From a sofa in their living room Montano and Renee shared details about the album, from the overall concept to the stories behind each of the songs. Montano said that he had been working on the collection since early 2020 having decided to take that big step deeper into love and get married.