D Piano Girl plays ‘Long Time’

IF the catchy rhythm of “Long Time” doesn’t grab you by the collar and pull you in, the song’s hook line surely will. The latest soca track by D Piano Girl Johanna has been making the circuit since its release and soca lovers are taking notice.
“This song has been stuck in my head for quite some time now, and sometimes I feel like if I don’t turn my thoughts and my imagination into reality, I might go a little crazy with keeping all this creativity locked up inside,” said the multi-talented pianist, composer and singer.
The song’s lyrics were written by Johanna and Kyle Phillips of Badjohn Republic, who is also the producer. According to Johanna, “Long Time” is in many ways a love song.
“It’s a song about longing to be with that special person or persons in your life who you haven’t been able to be next to in a long time - maybe you were separated by distance or circumstances. Maybe you lost someone and can’t wait to be reunited with them, in energy. There is also a deep feeling of being apart from loved ones due to having to spend a lot of time in isolation during the pandemic. You can’t wait to be in their presence and just have fun again,” said Johanna. “It’s also a love of music and culture as we look forward to Carnival 2023 when we can all be back together on the road, jumping up and having fun. Like the chorus says: “Long time, ah feelin for a wine, with you baby!”
The ending of the song switches from soca to calypso with a familiar calypso “lavway’’ set behind the chorus and hook of the song. There are two versions of the song; “Long Time” (single version) and “Long Time” (Kaiso version). She added a lot of her humour and creativity into the concept of the video and worked with videographer Antonio Achee to create an entertaining video which is now available on her YouTube channel: D Piano Girl Johanna.
For years, people were accustomed to seeing Johanna behind the piano, playing her own compositions or doing piano covers of local soca hits but the musician is loving this new image of herself as a vocalist.
“I feel like I’m witnessing my own evolution in the creative industry and it is an amazing feeling,” said Johanna. “I’m really embracing who I’m becoming and I am so appreciative of all the support I’ve received from my family, friends and fans as I add ‘singer’ to my portfolio.”
This year Johanna had the opportunity to be a co-host on TTT’s revamped 12 and Under where she was able to inspire young stars and be involved in media production and hosting. Perhaps her evolution as an artist may see her taking up more hosting duties in the future.
As for the not-too-distant future, Johanna would love to enter “Long Time” in the 2023 Soca Monarch. Her fans are saying that it’s a strong contender for the Groovy Soca Monarch title.
“I think it’s a really good song and although I don’t know what the future holds for D Piano Girl Johanna, I’m super excited to find out,” she said.