DADDY DEAREST

“He was just an all-round very beautiful person”.
Melicia Cassano’s smiling summation of her soca star father Blaxx (Dexter Stewart) tugged at the heartstrings, during his wake on Thursday evening at the Desperadoes Steel Orchestra panyard on Tragarete Road in Port of Spain.
A seven-night memorial, ending with his funeral on April 6, is planned from 5 p.m. daily to honour the soca icon, who lost his battle with Covid-19 at the Arima General Hospital on Monday. Aptly titled “Who God Bless” after Blaxx’s uplifting 2021 soca hit, the nightly gathering will give family, friends and the T&T public a chance to celebrate and bid farewell to one of the most beloved entertainers of these twin islands.
“What you saw (on stage) was the real Blaxx. At home he was the same way, very loud... very, very loud,” Melicia continued with a chuckle during an emotional chat with the Kitcharee.
“Although very loud he was very, very loving. He takes school very seriously and always encouraged us to chase our dreams,” Melicia, who recently completed a Diploma in Fashion Design at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), continued glancing over at her siblings who were looking on from a nearby huddle.
Blaxx leaves behind four birth children: Mickello, 26, Terell, 26, and Faith Stewart, 10, and Melicia, 21. He also has three stepdaughters in Melissa, 27, and Melina Cassano, 18, and Harmony Clinton, 18.
Sharing his time with an adoring T&T public
Although having to share their father with an adoring T&T public was initially a hard concept to wrap their young minds around, once they grew to understand his mission it became a joy to see the impact he was making, Melicia said.
“Obviously as a child you will feel like I want my daddy, but as I grew older I realised that music is a very important thing to him. Yes, he loves me, he loves all of us, but he loves music too. We had to grow an understanding of his love for music and how important his work was,” she explained.
Blaxx’s eldest Mickello Stewart said sharing him was always easy because it was clear he put his children right alongside his number one priority: music.
“He always push people to be the best they could be and I cyah jealous that. Above all he put his children first, well music, then his children. He always say if he doh do this den he cyah mind we. So, we understood it was music then we,” Mickello nodded.
Mickello admitted to having a very difficult time coming to terms with his father’s passing saying: “I mash up, literally I mash up.”
However, he has found solace and strength in his father’s teachings, knowing he would want him to be the glue to hold the family together.
“I cyah show it (sadness) right now; I hadda stay strong. Black man, he was an elephant nah, so I hadda be strong like him too. He was funny, he always find de humour in every situation. Then again too he always teaching something. Even if we sit down watching TV he go say ‘dais de way how to do that’. He was a good dad to me and I eh too long get meh first born so the same teachings I will pass on to my son,” Mickello said.
Give him an honourary Soca Monarch title
Melicia, meanwhile, says the best way to honour her father is to grant him the one honour he was unable to achieve in life: An International Soca Monarch (ISM) title. Blaxx came closest to the title in 2018 when his monster hit “Hulk” was pipped by his mentees Voice’s (Aaron St Louis) “Year for Love”.
“Give him an honourary Soca Monarch title. That would be very nice. Although it wasn’t always about winning for him, I think he enjoyed the chase. He always would say ah goin back, ah goin back,” she joked.
Melicia, who is set to embark on a First Degree in Fashion Design at UTT, said she will forever rue that she was never able to design an ISM outfit for her father. The young designer, who started the small business Creative Craze last year, insists he would have won his first title wearing her designs.
“Maybe he woulda win with my outfit. The only thing I got to make for him since starting my business a year ago was a mask for him with his logo… but maybe I will get the opportunity to make outfits for the people he inspired in the soca industry,” she mused.
On a personal note she reckons remembering her dad will come naturally since “I look exactly like him”.
“Yuh see his music, I will always remember him by his very unique voice and I could go on YouTube and pull up songs and music videos and concerts and be with him,” she said.
Mickello, who has ambitions of a career in artiste management, added that his father always wanted a celebratory send off.
“I find we should send him out well. He always used to say this: ‘I goin and die yuh know. Someday, not now, not tomorrow, not next year, but when ah do I eh wha nobody crying, ah want ah party, ah want ah mas, ah want ah bash,” Mickello said.
Melicia spared a thought for the thousands of fans across T&T, the region and the Diaspora hurting over losing their beloved Blaxx with her final words.
“Find comfort in his music. I think that’s the closest thing we have left of him,” Melicia concluded.