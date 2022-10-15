Dance Evolved

The continuous evolution of East Indian dance in Trinidad and Tobago accounts for the sustained national appeal of the art form, says veteran dancer/choreographer Michael Salickram.
Salickram and his world-famous Zee TV Shiv Shakti Dance Company were the feature act at last night’s opening of the 2022 Divali Nagar, in Endeavour, Chaguanas.
The experienced dance tutor muses that while calypso, pan and other art forms hold greater appeal with older audiences, the diversity of dance makes it relatable to people of all ages.
“Fortunately, Indian dance keeps evolving, so it transcends all boundaries,” Salickram told the Kitcharee with a raised digital finger.
“While many people feel calypso and pan appeal to an older audience, despite younger people getting involved, Indian dance appeals to a tremendous cross-section of the population, because of the various styles,” he continued.
“The older folks may enjoy the old Bollywood dances, while some enjoy classical and contemporary. Others enjoy the modern Bollywood dances and chutney soca, so there is always something to attract people to East Indian dance based on their varying preferences.”
Those factors notwithstanding, the onus remains on the dance teacher to find common ground in appealing to and attracting young potential students to the art, Salickram said.
“As for reaching the younger eyes and ears, I do my research to keep up with trends, and fortunately, because I have been teaching for almost 40 years, through experience, I have developed an innate ability to appeal to young persons,” he chirped.
Perceived gender roles in dance have already changed, Salickram said. Gone are the days when there was “a stigma attached to male dancers” and East Indian dance was perceived as “a predominantly female” art form.
“The stigma attached to male dancers is basically an old perception, in my opinion. Thirty or even 20 years ago, dance was perceived as a predominantly female art form; and some people still have that perception, but they are few and far apart,” he said.
Online resources have educated the masses on the history of dance as an interaction between the sexes and has made dance a “trending hobby”, he added.
“The world is now exposed to the history of dance, and can now realise that it was dominated by both men and women, regardless of the genre. Within recent times, many males have been gravitating toward the art form, especially since dance, is now portrayed and perceived as a trending hobby that can actually become an occupation. This is evident with the numerous competitions and concerts held internationally and locally, where frontline acts are supported by dancers as a staple in their performances,” Salickram said.
Coming alive in front live audiences
Whatever the age of the faces in the crowd, Salickram says it is “phenomenal” to once again be able to interact and feed off their energy. After two years of operating in a bubble, the Shiv Shakti head says he is eager to exhale and move freely on stages across the islands.
“Indeed, it is phenomenal to be performing to live audiences again. Through the pandemic we did several live performances at virtual events. The pandemic also gave me the opportunity to pivot and let my creative juices flow.
“The dance company was able to teach classes virtually, as well as we modified our plethora of costumes, produced a few videos and I stayed au courant with developing trends in the make-up, fashion and entertainment industry to be relevant in a post-pandemic world,” he said.
Salickram added that Shiv Shakti is fully booked for Divali week.
“As usual, and thankfully, we are having a great Divali season. In addition to the Divali Nagar opening, we have already performed at quite a few Divali functions, and we’re fully booked for the coming week, leading up to the eve of Divali. I want to thank all our clients who continue to book us annually,” he beamed.
While a thriving time both creatively and economically, the Festival of Lights remains a difficult period in the Salickram household, he openly admitted. 13 years ago the family lost its matriarch and since then Divali has become bittersweet, he said.
“Divali is always a bittersweet day for me since my mom passed away 13 years ago. She was the Lakshmi and light of our home, so that’s always difficult,” he said.
The family, however, always find the strength to put those painful feelings aside each year and celebrate with extended family and friends the way their mother would have in life.
“We keep her memory alive by celebrating Divali similar to the good old days when she was with us. We invite family and friends, cook up a storm, light deyas, and pray. Divali is always a nostalgic and rejuvenating time for me. It’s my favourite holiday,” Salickram concluded.