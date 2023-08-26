Dancehall finds new home at SummerStage event

Dancehall music in T&T has found a new home at the Magnum Xplosion “SummerStage” concert event. This, after a massive crowd gathered last weekend for the first edition of the series since the pandemic. Highlights included: Jamaican dancehall star, Teejay advising the masses to “put down the guns” and “stop the violence”, Jada Kingdom twerking, appraising and approving the crowd and its energy, Valiant outlasting the intermittent rain showers and Skeng turning the stage into his own private beach as he soaked everyone and everything in close proximity throughout his performance.
Teejay was the headline act for the event, which was held last Saturday night at the Queen’s Park Savannah and attracted a large crowd of dancehall and Trinibad music fans.
“Stop killing one another,” stated Teejay, while in the midst of his commanding 40-minute set.
“My name is Teejay, The Up Top Boss and true me sing badman song, this is just entertainment! Ghetto youths, me wha uno make nuff money, take care of your family seen, yuh understand. We no do petty crime, we no rape women, we no kill lickle pickni, yuh understand.”
Magnum Top Performa, Jubba and Magnum Spotlight Winner, Kesi opened up the live action onstage around 10 p.m. and received warm receptions from the rapidly-growing audience. From 8 p.m., dancehall fans began streaming into the spacious arena, which was lined with bars and booths, promotions and giveaways. Jashii then ignited the main segment with a thrilling performance, complete with a surprise guest appearance from Spragga Benz and a salute to the Trinibad movement.
Rheon Elbourne and Jahllano then delivered a stirring tribute to the late K-Lion, before the seductive Jada Kingdom took the stage and invoked screams and shrieks from her many adoring fans. Taking the stage at midnight she launched into her popular song, “Win”, grooving and twerking as a sea of cellphones recorded every moment.
Skeng followed and built upon the stir Jada already caused, and soon had the audience fixated on his unpredictable movements, indecipherable speech and rock star type behaviour. The audience loved him and sang along with his lyrics as he sprayed champagne and various other beverages all over the stage, the crowd and then himself. Between Jada and Skeng’s appearances, cellphone memories were definitely full to capacity, but there was much more to come, as Valiant claimed the stage and worked it to perfection, sharing his many hit singles with an endearing and charismatic stage presence, in spite of the intermittent rain showers.
Around 2 a.m., Teejay delivered an a capella version of Sam Cooke’s classic “A Change is Gonna Come” offstage.
Making his entrance with his mega popular “Haunted”, the singer/songwriter had the massive crowd singing his lyrics and following his instructions throughout his performance.
Spokesperson for Purple Robe Entertainment and Ultimate Promotions, Lyndon Gomez thanked the Fire and Police services for their cooperation in making the event safe and successful.
—Overtime Media
Joined briefly by Keri The Dancer to demonstrate the moves for his latest smash hit, “Drift”, Teejay put the icing on the proverbial cake before local acts, Squid (Kelvin Clarke), Tech Sounds (Darryl Mark) and Lady Lava (Keisha Harris) added more delectable dessert treats to the SummerStage offering.
He said:
“We faced a number of challenges on the day of the event in particular but managed to rise above them all and execute an event, which lived up to and some say surpassed expectations and fulfilled the mandate and objectives of our corporate partner and title sponsor.”
