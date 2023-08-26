Dancehall finds new home at SummerStage event

“At Last” is the title of an exhibition currently on at the Arnim’s Gallery, 52 Bamboo Bay Road, Gulf View, La Romaine.

The exhibit, which continues until September 1, features the brother and sister team of artists Fay-Ann and Roger Ryan.

“Art is a way of life. Art is all around us,” Roger said.

One can’t exist without art. I use art to remind us of our history.”