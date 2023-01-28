Dancehall’s TEMPA frolics in the soca yard

Say the name Tempa to the local millenial or generation Z in your home and watch their eyebrows raise in surprise that you actually have a clue who she is.
Tempa’s music is among the most popular on dancehall nights at the clubs and zesser fetes and without apology, raunchy. “T-E-M-P-A in yuh centre” is her musical signature and signals her arrival to an arena or to a song.
Last week, as she was packing for a Tobago gig, Tempa realised that a year hasn’t yet passed since she freestyled on DJ Scamma’s Deep in the Pumpkin Vine Mix, making her debut as an artiste.
Perhaps it’s dizzying for the 21-year-old since she emerged as “TEMPA in the centre” of dancehall with songs like “Begging, “Feel the Heat “ with Trini Baby and “Brand New” and is now enjoying a romp in the soca arena with some of the biggest names in the industry including, Patrice Roberts on the “Party By D Truck Remix , on the Trailer Jam Riddim”, former chutney soca monarch Ravi B on “Chutney Steam” and Lyrikal and Boogy Ranks’ “Likkle Bit”.
“I was at a CPL game when I first met Ravi B,” Tempa shared.
“My management team, thought it would be good for me to go. Ravi B was performing that day. And when I got the opportunity to talk to him on the side, and I started doing my freestyle on one of his tracks. He loved my vibes and said we should do something together.”
And so “Chutney Steam” was born
“Soca music is pace,” Tempa declared with a laugh.
“And with lots of sleepless nights. I have to stock up on my vitamins, yes.”
Born in Bagatelle, Diego Martin, Tempa (Rebecca Le-Ann Alexander), who is openly gay, admitted to Kitcharee she has been having a heck of a time censoring herself, since she has to hold back on the raunchy lyrics...but she is managing.
Tempa was working at The CEPEP Company Ltd when she started gigging with DJ Scammer, who lives in her area. With a talent for freestyling, Tempa impressed DJ Scammer enough for him to add her to his Pumpkin Vine Mix.
The two have been inseparable ever since, working the fetes together as a team.
Her mother’s only child, Tempa feels as though she is living a dream. It’s fitting, though, since her early years were nightmarish.
“I was sexually assaulted when I was 13 years old,” Tempa said.
“That’s why I am the way that I am. The experience changed my life. Now I don’t trust fellas. I never hide my sexual orientation. Ask my fans, they know it. They just didn’t know I was sexually assaulted.”
She sought counselling to cope with the trauma, but said counselling didn’t help.
“I was an angry person who got into a lot of fights. I got into a lot of trouble because of my bad temper (hence her stage name). But I put all the rage into my music.”
Being openly gay in a sometimes judgemental world, has led to some backlash for the entertainer. But the out-of-timing comments towards her never got in the way of her goals.
“There was a time in my life when I didn’t believe in myself. I too wondered what people would say about me. Now I am comfortable. I worked on myself, I am no longer fat and I find I looking cute.”
The ex-Tranquility Secondary School pupil is grateful for the blessings that God has bestowed on her in spite of what she has been through.
“I always keep God in mind and the blessings because as quick as He gives things, He could take it back. That’s what keeps me humble.”
She credited Lady Lava, her mentor Stephen “Genius” Whitier and DJ Scammer for believing in her.
For the rest of the season expect to see Tempa performing at Carnival and school events.
Following the Carnival season, she will return to her beloved dancehall.
A fan of the now US-based Trinibad artiste Prince Swanny, who went on to secure a distribution deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label, Tempa said she wants to be the “female version of him”.
“I want to take my music out there too, so I am preparing for that. I also want to collaborate with Jamaican dancehall acts Valiant and Skillibeng, one day.”