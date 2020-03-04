IF you are inclined to believe claims circulated by some individuals that the highly infectious COVID-19 or coronavirus that has resulted in widespread panic can be cured by the zebapique plant, garlic or any other herbal remedy—think again.
Such claims are inappropriate and unscientific, said the public relations officer at the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association Dr Muhammad Rahman.
“There is no scientific evidence that anything other than supportive care can help those with coronavirus,” said Rahman.
On the website of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the health protection agency stated that there is no specific antiretroviral treatment recommended for Covid-19 and that people with Covid-19 should receive supportive care to help relieve symptoms.
False information and bogus cures are circulating on social media at a faster rate than the virus itself. Facebook and eBay only recently removed content from their platforms which have made misleading claims about ways to prevent and treat the virus. And Amazon announced that it will be removing listings that include false claims about the coronavirus. According to Rahman, unfounded claims that promote phoney cures are representative of certain persons who are taking advantage of the current situation to benefit themselves.
“Any person who is promoting a cure or some sort of magic pill is blowing hot smoke,” he said.
Not only are such ‘cures’ without any scientific merit but they are also potentially dangerous as they can result in people throwing caution to the wind.
“Those who develop the idea that they can be spared from getting infected with Covid-19 by taking herbs are less likely to take the advice of health care professionals which includes washing hands and coughing into one’s sleeve. They may scale back on scientifically proven ways to prevent the spread of the virus and rush to spend money on something that would serve no purpose if they in fact acquire infection,” said Rahman.
Almost every news story tracking the coronavirus is accompanied by images of people wearing face masks; as a result face masks have been flying off the shelves. However, face masks are meant to be an interim measure for persons actively involved in the care of sick persons, said Rahman. He emphasised that masks are not 100 per cent effective at preventing the spread of the virus.
Viruses can be transmitted by various means including respiratory droplets and mucous membranes. The mask may prevent the spread of droplets from a person’s cough or sneeze but a person risks getting infected if they touch a contaminated mask or surface and put their hand to their face.
Rahman said it is time to reconsider other ways of greeting people besides handshaking.
“Handshaking is a generally accepted social norm but it also puts people at risk. If someone reaches their hand out for a handshake, you’re well within your rights to say that considering the current situation, it will be best not to shake hands,” said Rahman.
Some precautions one can take to prevent the spread of the coronavirus include careful and frequent hand washing, coughing into the crease of one’s elbow, avoiding handshakes, getting sufficient rest and sleep, following a nutritious diet, exercising regularly and avoiding close contact with those who have symptoms.
For reliable and regular updates on the coronavirus, Rahman recommends the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) website: www.who.int.