Danielle’s fight to stay alive

Danielle Dieffenthaller’s sole objective is staying alive.
Dieffenthaller is in urgent need of a kidney transplant. The acclaimed filmmaker, director, producer and writer revealed to the Express yesterday she has remained on dialysis since being diagnosed with end-stage renal failure three years ago.
“I was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure and was immediately put on dialysis before I could blink. I have been on dialysis ever since. My options are dialysis for the rest of my life or a transplant,” a surprisingly upbeat Dieffenthaller shared during an online exchange.
The transplant procedure and after-care will cost north of $400,000.
Added to her current medical expenses, that figure is daunting. On the advice of her inner circle, Dieffenthaller says she took “the huge step to go public with my prognosis”.
Dieffenthaller is set to stage the aptly titled Staying Alive concert tomorrow at O2 Park, Chaguaramas, to help raise funds to cover her medical bills. The star-studded event will feature her younger brother, Kes (Kees Dieffenthaller), soca superstar Machel Montano, new calypso band Freetown Collective, rapso giants 3Canal, rock stalwarts Orange Sky and the Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra.
Soca stars Nailah Blackman, Sekon Sta (Nesta Boxhill), Preedy (Akeem Chance), Kernal Roberts, Zan (Joel Feveck) and Kimba Sorzano have also been added to the daily growing cast.
“The response that’s been amazing,” a touched Dieffenthaller said about the overwhelming response to her cry for assistance.
“I keep saying how privileged I am to witness this outpouring of love which usually happens at funerals. I get to witness this while alive. How lucky am I?” she added.
Being vulnerable in front the camera
Asking for help isn’t at all easy, Dieffenthaller says. While Kes was adamant from day one about headlining her benefit concert, the Westwood Park creator wasn’t immediately ready to share her grim prognosis with the world.
“When the prospect of a transplant came into play, some friends and I initially had some low-key plans to raise funds for a curry-que, etc, but, then we came back to the concert proposal. It was a huge step for me to go this public with my prognosis for many reasons, but in the end I think it’s necessary to raise awareness about this disease, which afflicts many people throughout the country at a higher rate than you may be aware,” she revealed.
The reality is many people are facing similar medical challenges on the island and may feel lost and alone, she added. Considering how sharing her story could help and inspire those people made coming forward easier, she said.
“There are many people who are given the prognosis and have no clue how to deal with it. I was lucky, in that many people came out of the woodwork to guide me when I was first diagnosed. In my line of work, shame is not an option. My motto is ‘no never killed me’, if you don’t ask you won’t know.
“I think for me, having people rally around me and making me feel safe has been enormously helpful in my approach to life after this diagnosis. I encourage people in a similar situation to reach out and ask for help and guidance,” Dieffenthaller said.
Dieffenthaller also hopes to raise awareness for the National Organ Transplant Unit with tomorrow’s concert. She has added her voice to the call for an organ donation option to be placed on national driver’s permits. Established in 2006, the Dr Lesley Roberts-led unit has completed over 200 successful transplants to date.
“They have been lobbying for the transport commissioner to put the option of organ donation on our driver’s permits, as is done in other countries, to make harvesting organs a lot easier, thus giving more people a chance of an extended life,” she said.
Dieffenthaller reiterated her gratitude for every person helping to pull off the Staying Alive concert tomorrow, and took a moment to thank the public at large for buying tickets to the event.
“I cannot begin to say in words how grateful I am to the many people who have come out in support of me. The positive vibrations have certainly done their part in keeping me alive thus far. I have a lot more work to do on this plane, so hopefully with this new lease on life you get to witness the fruits of your efforts to keep me here,” she concluded, with great conviction.