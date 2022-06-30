Daring to be Alicia Jaggasar

Parang queen Alicia Jaggasar is going solo.

Jaggasar will star in her first major, one-woman production, “Dare To Be Me”, a full-circle discovery of all her musical influences, on Sunday evening, at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.

“It’s all about the music that has found root inside of me over the years. To show where I want to be, what type or music that I want to do, the music that comes from inside of me that’s not just parang music.