Daring to be Alicia Jaggasar

Parang queen Alicia Jaggasar is going solo.
Jaggasar will star in her first major, one-woman production, “Dare To Be Me”, a full-circle discovery of all her musical influences, on Sunday evening, at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.
“It’s all about the music that has found root inside of me over the years. To show where I want to be, what type or music that I want to do, the music that comes from inside of me that’s not just parang music. It will feature a fusion of my foundation of calypso and soca, as well as my journey in parang,” Jaggasar explained during a heart-to-heart with the Express yesterday.
The Los Alumnos de San Juan lead singer says the showcase will be dedicated to her late husband, Wayne Jagdeo. The popular pannist/parandero died in January 2021, three months after doctors discovered a malignant tumour on his right lung. He was 69.
Dare To Be Me will feature two segments—the first inside the hall will feature calypso stalwart Baron (Timothy Watkins Jr), chutney soca star Neval Chatelal, singer John Michael Thomas and Lady Power. The Lost Parang Band, a one-off Christmas 2001 project that features calypsonian Maria Bhola, soca parang queen Marcia Miranda and jazz singer Vaughnette Bigford, alongside Jaggasar, will also perform. The second segment will feature Los Alumnos in the hall’s garden.
“It means a lot because I’m dedicating this entire show to Wayne. Everything you’re going to see there is also part of who he is,” she added in a whisper.
Jagdeo was instrumental in helping build the Los Alumnos brand since its origins at San Juan Secondary School three decades ago. He more recently spearheaded the formation of Jaggasar’s solo brand, La Casa De Fusión.
“Launching this solo career, means a lot, it is very difficult. I’ve always had my foundation of Wayne and now its Alicia alone, and so much of who I am is a combination of our time and life together. Now, here I am; I want to say on my own, but not really on my own, but with no longer that physical presence, that support system, that push, that drive. I do have it with my family and friends around me, though,” Jaggasar continued.
Viva Los Alumnos
Despite her solo ambitions, Jaggasar was quick to assure parang purists that her work with Los Alumnos is nowhere near over.
“Some people are like, ‘What! You leaving Los Alumnos de San Juan?’ I have to tell them absolutely not. I’ve worked too hard, 35 years I’ve been working with my band and building the brand and who we are. It’s more like a family, so yuh know yuh doh just up and leave yuh family like that,” an animated Jaggasar said.
The Couva-based singer however says she is grateful to those music fans that see her vision and support this new avenue of musical expression.
“I have been getting some really good responses once people know I’m not leaving Los Alumnos, and they understand this is my living, they understand why this move is so necessary for me to have some sort of financial stability for my family and me,” she said.
In fact, Jaggasar revealed elements of Los Alumnos will be inserted into her solo endeavours.
“For me, I love to feel a live musical presence, and that is the most challenging thing for me (going solo). So, every opportunity I get to have my singers with me, I am going to take it. Solo vs band life is similar, in terms of my love for the music, and different because it’s difficult to execute the music I want to without a parang ensemble.
“Also, solo life is much easier than band life. With the band, you have all these personalities involved. As music evolves more and more, people want (to hire) smaller ensembles. We find ourselves sometimes having to make a smaller band,” she explained.
Christmas in July
Jaggasar, who is also the sitting president of the National Parang Association of Trinidad and Tobago (NPATT), applauded efforts like this month’s Christmas in July initiative, which help to move parang out of the Christmas season.
“Christmas in July, for us parranderos, means more opportunity to perform what we love, other than at Christmas. I guess a lot of businesses, too, benefit; they take away from it some extra sales here and there,” she said.
Jaggasar welcomed younger parang singers to follow her lead into exploring other genres, noting that several parang musicians play for calypso and soca bands outside of the Yuletide season.
“I am seeing that we are going in the right direction, and it can only grow the parang musically when our parranderos are involved in other styles of music and getting their feet wet in other areas,” she said.
Jaggasar, who also teaches music to children under her La Casa De Fusión brand, and plans to also open a restaurant, says the key to success in music is total commitment.
“I think it’s very important that young people look at the icons in the music field and how they do it, and know that you have to look deep inside to know if this is what you want to do. You have to do this like an eight-to-four job. You have to immerse yourself in it for it to be really successful.
“You see Machel on stage and say, ‘Aye, I wanna be like Machel’, and they get a one song and gone, but they ain’t really take the time to know if they really wanna do this. That takes a lot of self-reflection and really studying the craft,” Jaggasar concluded.