Darius’ ‘1061’ golden era

A ministry of love.
That’s how singer/producer Darius Balgobin describes the music he makes.
Balgobin, 42, has created a reputation as a free thinker in local music circles for his work with alternative, hip hop and pop music acts like Braveboy (Marcus Braveboy), Stef Kalloo, and Collis Duranty, among others, in his Endeavour Road, Chaguanas, Golden Era Production Studios.
The gifted musician, who once sang in an a cappella quartet while at high school, recently stepped out from behind his mixing boards to release the poppy dance track “Fantasee”. The Michael Mooleeedhar-directed music video for the single, which leads off his upcoming debut album 1061, is currently available on YouTube.
Balgobin explains 1061, which he also includes in his performance name, is the latitude and longitude points of Trinidad and Tobago.
“My music is a ministry of service. It should inspire you to dance, sing and feel good. I hope my messages of love, strength, hope and unity will resonate,” a laid-back Balgobin told the Kitcharee during a recent interview.
Balgobin openly describes himself as a “God-believer, father and teacher”. The Maracas, St Joseph-born family man recalled fondly his parents always ensuring there was music in the household despite having to make several personal sacrifices for him and his brother.
“My parents were working two-three jobs at the time sending themselves through college and nursing school whilst raising two boys. There was always music. Vinyl, cassette tapes, CDs and now USB drives etc.
“I remember when CD burners now came out, I was in my second year at university completing a BA in English. Napster was big back then. Mom and dad took out an IBM PC from Courts. I was the only one in my village at the time with a burner. You know what happened? I bought a CD Stomper and produced MP3 compilations for all the taxi drivers,” he recalled with a snicker.
Balgobin said while he has always enjoyed playing and performing music, he only truly became interested in the production side after joining rock band Cabezon in 2005.
“Simultaneously I joined the Baggasse Company’s musical theatre production Jesus Christ Superstar. This started my journey into live mixing and studio recording,” he recalled.
In 2016, the now Claxton Bay-based music man completed an Artist Diploma in Western Classical music at the University of Trinidad and Tobago under the tutelage of the late Dr Vertrelle Mickens.
“In 2016, I went back to school completing (the diploma) in performance and voice. This changed my life and strengthened my musicianship,” he revealed.
Finding a happy space
There is a “happy space” to be found outside the traditional sonics and topics of calypso, soca and chutney, Balgobin contends. Exploring these alternative sounds and concepts brings him great joy, he added.
“It’s a happy space to be. It’s the consciousness of our musical society. There is so much to write about. It’s not limited to a wine or bottle of rum,” he laughed.
It can be an acquired taste, he concedes. Adding and mixing new elements to the famous sounds of this land can make for musically tasty blends, he added.
“I get to create art that transcends the local musical tapestry. Yes, it can be an acquired sound. I have fun with it. When you can create a mixture of pop and calypso and see the people in the audience dancing to it, waving their hands, yes. I’ve inspired, I made you listen. There is a space for everyone. We just have to create more,” he said through a smile.
Anyone serious about music production, however, should seek to learn all its technical aspects, Balgobin said.
“Many studios out here just want to make a quick change. It’s time to study this thing like a science. Go back to school and come out here to really pound out some really good talent. It’s not about getting youths signed to a label. It’s about creating art. Creating music that will be timeless. It can’t only be about building likes and views. It’s about perfecting the talent. Of course, we need to eat, but focus on the right aspect and the food will always be sure,” he advised.
As for his next moves? Balgobin says look for him to share more musical love starting with an upcoming remix with local reggae star Queen Omega (Jeneile Osborne) in August.
“I would be releasing more music. Look out for more live shows. It’s a ministry of love. I truly believe everyone needs more love. Trinidad and Tobago needs more love songs,” he winked.