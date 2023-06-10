Dave Williams presents ‘I was Walking’

Dave Williams

Dave Williams in Older. Queen’s Hall (2017).

—Photo: Maria Nunes 

“Imagine a world where we aggressively harness the power of the arts to foster individual growth, social development, economic progress and counter poverty, disenfranchisement, and crime.”

This is the challenge being extended by Dave Williams, artistic drector of the Council for Arts, Aesthetics & Identity (CAAI).

Williams’ show, “I Was Walking,” scheduled for August 4th and 5th at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s embodies the belief of art as a developmental strategy.

The event intends to push beyond the traditional expectations of dancers and athletes to merely “shut up and perform”. Instead, Williams’ choreography puts his art where his mouth is in an artistic commentary that marries dance, spoken word and physical theatre packed into a two-day season.

“I Was Walking,” set within a contemporary and playful framework, is Williams’ 2023 contribution to the transformative power of the arts. His work is characterised by a unique approach of reinterpreting and amplifying everyday movements that challenge established norms, behaviour, identity and artistic values. He pushes the boundaries even further with his combination of raw grittiness, childlike humour and physical strength in his choreographic imagery.

A founding faculty member, artist-in-residence, and former head of the dance programme at the Oakland School for the Arts in California (2001-02), Williams brings a broad influence to his work. “I Was Walking” is a reflective journey through his artistic career since he began producing his own shows in 1996. More than a personal journey, “Walking” also invites audiences into a collective journey of freedom and emancipation – “a celebration of our freedom to move, create and change,” says Williams.

For early booking or more information about the show, call 681-8070.

