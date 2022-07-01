EVEN if you’re not subscribed to David Hoffman’s engaging YouTube channel David’s Been Here, chances are you’ve already seen at least one of his videos featuring the food of Trinidad and Tobago.
The foodie/travel blogger spent a few weeks on our islands, where he sampled bush meat, pork, doubles, lobster roti, bake and shark, crab and dumpling and everything in between. His high-energy content and genuine interest in his subjects resonate with his online audience of just over one million subscribers. In the space of a month his video featuring the street food on Ariapita Avenue and the Savannah strip in Port of Spain made the rounds and racked up more than 240,000 views on YouTube.
Hoffman has made a lifestyle and career out of two of his biggest passions: food and travelling. In the past 14 years, he has been to 1,300 destinations in 88 countries—and counting. Including T&T on his list of places to visit didn’t come about by chance, Hoffman’s roots lie closer to Trinidad than you may think.
“I’ve always wanted to come to T&T because my parents were born in Venezuela and after studying the Indian and Chinese influence a few years ago, I knew it would be a great destination to learn about cuisine and culture,” Hoffman said in an interview with the Express.
His best experience by far was trying bushmeat in the forests of Trinidad.
“I spent almost a whole day eating armadillo and iguana,”said Hoffman. “I also went lionfish hunting off the waters of Tobago, which was so much fun! It took me back to my time spearfishing as a kid!”
Hoffman grew up in a culturally diverse home. His Venezuelan parents are of Italian and Hungarian descent. Added to that, he grew up in Miami, which is like a melting pot of nationalities and cultures. Naturally, it only increased his desire to get out and explore the world.
“Coming from a culturally diverse background, I love experiencing new cultures. It’s what my ancestors did, and I feel like it’s my mission. Exploring new places and hearing new stories has always intrigued me. I grew up with my parents telling me about Venezuela and it always made the idea of seeing the world very attractive to me,” he said.
Hoffman may be a food-crazed traveller but experiencing the world has had an impact on his personal life—in fact it has completely changed the way he sees the world.
“My world keeps changing and growing. Going to places like India and Africa and seeing kids my daughters’ age and the disparity between the poor and the rich has really shaped the way I view the world. It has humbled me, seeing things you would normally only see in National Geographic. But it’s a whole other thing, seeing it with your own two eyes,” he said.
Since 2008 Hoffman has been documenting his travel experiences but he was grounded when much of the world closed its borders at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was hard, he admits. Hoffman couldn’t travel internationally at all between March and August of 2020, and his business suffered because of it. But when a handful of countries, including Albania and Kosovo, started reopening to American travellers, he immediately planned trips to both countries. Speaking of Albania, the south-eastern European country is one of those countries Hoffman says he would return to at the drop of a hat.
“It has a very similar culture to Italy, and it’s so diverse, with snow-capped mountains and beautiful beaches, wineries, plains, and everything in-between,” he said. “The cuisine is outstanding, and some of the most beautiful women in the world are there!”
If you have wanderlust but not necessarily the budget to travel from one country to the next, do not despair.
“I always say, exploring your own backyard is a great place to start. Most people live in a bubble and don’t really expand beyond that. Visiting the next town over, or driving to someplace that’s just an hour or two away can be a fun and interesting experience. That’s still travel. You don’t have to fly to an exotic location a thousand miles away to be a traveller,” said Hoffman.
There is no shortage of world travellers in the YouTube universe whose videos of far-flung exotic locations with hard-to-pronounce names leave us in awe. But rather than be like someone else, Hoffman prefers to make his mark on his own terms.
“Honestly, I learned a long time ago when I was trying to be someone else on-camera, that people really want authenticity. I was so busy trying to be ‘cool’ that I forgot that my greatest asset is just being myself. I’m naturally friendly. I love meeting people, hearing their stories, and making new friends. And I’m just naturally curious. I want to know about the world. I want to learn about history, food, and culture. And I think my passion for those things comes through in my videos,” said Hoffman.