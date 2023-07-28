David's Long Road

IN 1940s Colonial Trinidad, the road to Toco was kept open by a gang on the job long before daybreak.
It was then cool enough to beat the pitch into small enough pieces, because by 9 a.m. the sun would have melted it. The rest of the day would be spent spreading it out, to the satisfaction of the visiting supervisor.
But there was one work “man” who was never to be seen. He was instructed by a benevolent boss that on the sound of an approaching motorcar, he was to jump the drain, and hide in the bushes until the visitor was gone.
This is how ten-year-old David Dhanie kept his job for more than a year, repairing potholes between Sangre Grande to Salybia, to earn money to help his family.
This child learned a valuable lesson in those early years–that life is brutal, nothing comes easy, and that education was the keystone, for it made you articulate, knowledgeable, and grateful.
By age 60, Dhanie was the holder of a Fine Arts degree from an American college, a former tutor at The UWI’s extra mural department, secondary school Arts teacher, and a YTEPP senior supervisor.
But in the beginning, life was in the lagoon at Fishing Pond near Sangre Grande, and the five acres of land on which his parents Joseph and Margaret scratched out a living.
Dhanie, who is now approaching his 85th birthday, and 63rd wedding anniversary, told us that by age nine, he was already a labourer.
“My father got ill with diabetes and heart problems. He got a stroke when I was age six. My brother and I had to stop school and went to work. When results came out, and I had passed the school leaving exam, the principal asked me if I want to come back as a monitor, where you would assist a teacher with his class, and in the afternoon do some studies on your own. The teachers were supposed to assist me but none of them did because they all had their own class to deal with so I had to do whatever I can on my own. Then, I remained as a monitor for two years and never got appointed, never got a salary,” he said.
Poverty and school
Dhanie said his family’s desperate poverty meant he had to drop out of school again.
“So I used to go and sell in all the markets, Port of Spain, San Juan, Tunapuna Arima and Sangre Grande, then I worked on three estates. My job was to look for bachac (leaf cutter ants) and whole day I would stand up there following one bachac. And if you shake a branch or step aside and that bachac hear the noise it would freeze and you have to wait until he ready to leave again. So, Monday to Thursday I would search for the nests and then Friday I would use spray and kill the bachac. On Friday and Saturday, I sold in the market, from Port of Spain to Sangre Grande.
“In the market, I sold limes, cassava, plantains and whatever we could get on the land. Sometimes, if we didn’t have enough things, we would buy from other people. So my brother and I and my mother, because my father couldn’t move, would go and pick the limes and cassava, bag it up, and the truck would pick me up at 3.30 (a.m.) and go to different points to pick up all the stuff from other people and then go down to the Port of Spain market. We rode on top the truck with all the goods, and once you reach Valencia, you going to have rain, so we getting wet, soaking going down, and then you spend the night in your wet clothes in the market.”
He said, “We used to walk from there to St James...and drink tea and eat zaboca and bread and sometimes we used to walk up Laventille Hill by the two big tanks and sit down there, because market will open at 4 a.m. and nobody ever bothered us (or) we would go to the wharf and watch the boats coming from Grenada.”
Meanwhile, he said, “I was working in a shop in Sangre Grande on Saturdays and holidays as a clerk. We sold things like potatoes, onions, masala and different seeds.”
Job on a road gang
At the same time, Dhanie and his brother were planting half an acre of rice, harvesting, drying it for sale or self-sustenance.
Then he got a job on a road gang on the Toco Main Road. To get there meant riding 17 miles, to break up the pitch, or cutlass the verges.
“On the road, the only thing we had as a grader, and when you had to widen a corner, like if you going up the nine mile (mark) on the Toco road, you would see a big bank on one side that was broken to level the other side. We had to break that bank with shovel and fork and drop it in the barrow and carry it to the other side to fill the other side.”
He was paid $5 a day, and with a bicycle allowance of two cents a mile.
“Another place I worked was when they were dredging the Fishing Pond lagoon. It was a big swamp and they were dredging it to make those big trenches to lock off the water (to prevent it flowing inland on the high tide) and we had to build those sluice gates. Those gates were about 12 feet long, six feet wide and eight feet deep, that is what you had to dig, and then you had to mix concrete to fill that. We did that with fork and spade. We working till it get dark, because if you mix concrete you can’t leave it. The good thing is when you going back home, big crab running so we used to catch crab, and take it home.” Home was a three-mile walk.
Dhanie’s school principal never forgot it.
He remembered at age 12, walking home after labouring on the Caigual estate.
“The principal, a tall man about six feet tall, about 300 pounds...was standing by the road before dismissal of school...so I say how I going to pass this man now? So, I coming and he said ‘David’, I said ‘yes sir’. He asked where you come from. I told him I was going from work. He said we going to have school leaving exam and I want you write the exam.”
Too poor for birthday parties
Two years later, an unpaid Dhanie went to the Presbyterian Board of Education in San Fernando, and pleaded his case. He was posted to the Plum Road School and then to Fishing Pond, with a salary of $38 a month, with two dollars taxed for the widows and orphans’ fund.
“I never went to high school, but I did the teachers’ certificate exam. You had to do all the subjects pertaining to teachers’ certificate and I did it and passed it and took a course from Wolsey Hall in London and a correspondence course to do London GCE.”
How did he pay?
“My brother (Simon) )and I used to rear pigs and cows and goats, and we went to a grapefruit field where the man used to ship grapefruit to London in wooden crates. My brother used to climb the tree and I used to catch to fill the crates. So when we got that money, we paid for the course in England. I started the course in November and wrote the exam in June 1959 and I passed the six subjects. I wrote but I never went to school to do it. Then I did Advanced Level and I passed Geography and bare pass in Biology, so from Fishing Pond I went to Tamana to teach, then Cunaripo and then North Eastern College and then to Indiana University in 1980.”
The opportunity to pursue a degree in Fine Arts, majoring in ceramics, drawing, painting and art history, came through the work of famed artist Dr James Isaiah Boodhoo who was then the Education Ministry’s curriculum supervisor in Arts.
Dhanie took his family, aced the degree, and came back home to teach, his wife Sheila going on to become a school principal.
Their children Lyndon ( who died in 2008), Kenson, and Carrie, he gave to the US.
He wanted us to know, they have all excelled too, in real estate, nursing, dentistry, but remain connected to their Sangre Grande home.
And while his father died young, his mother lived to see his success.
Dhanie,now an honorary elder of the Guaico Presbyterian Church,could not recall the date of birth of his parents, for a simple reason.
“We never had birthday parties. We were too poor for that. We never had the means to celebrate a birthday, or to buy a gift. It was only after I was married that I marked the occasion. But I am grateful. I think I fulfilled my purpose.”
Note: Richard can be contacted at richard.charan@trinidadexpress.com