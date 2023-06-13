Day the horse racing god wept

In the third race that day, 41 years ago, at the Union Park Turf Club in Marabella, 13 thoroughbreds bolted from the starting gate, galloping to win the De Lima Trophy.
Eighty seconds later, it turned into a human stampede.
And the first thing to pass the finishing line was a man on the run.
Moments before, the horses had rounded the final bend, heading for a photo finish. Except that the starting gate was still there, blocking the track.
“As the riders got down to urging their mounts home, the stalls loomed large into view, and a frantic scramble took place as the jockeys made desperate efforts to stop their charges,” the Express reported the morning after.
A wheeled tractor that was supposed to pull the gates off the track was stuck in place, and the panicked operator and spectators were waving off the approaching horses.
Too late. Some jockeys jumped off to save themselves. Others went over the rails and into the home-stretch crowd. One horse made a rather impressive U-turn. Only four horses finished with their riders.
The speed-talking commentator called the carnage to the end.
Animals hobbled about, two jockeys were stretchered away to hospital, and punters wanted to know if their bets would be honoured.
Incredibly, the race meet would go on that day, over the protestation of a jockey delegation, because this is the Sport of Kings; there was plenty of money at stake, and it was not like someone had died.
Despite it all, that day is remembered as one of the most exciting things to ever happen at this storied racetrack that saw its first race in 1894, and its last, 99 years later.
The Union Park Turf Club
It was a former indentured Indian by the name of “Juppy” who lobbied the San Fernando Town Council in the 1880s to bring horse racing to South Trinidad.
Juppy, who became wealthy off his land, cattle and retail businesses, was the one who convinced the council to find the money to acquire 100 acres of the Union estate in present-day Marabella.
“The people of San Fernando could not boast of having anything to amuse them...and people here, he said, lived and then died, and nothing else,” the Gazette reported him saying.
Juppy’s horses would go on to win the most coveted trophies in Marabella and at the Queen’s Park racetrack in Port of Spain where his Indian brethren bet on him.
The Union Race Course land, leased for 20 years for $10,000, would host meetings into the early 1900s when, in 1922, the Union Park Turf Club was formed, according to the records, with the help of two famous San Fernando families—the Sammys and the Boodoosinghs.
Much of this early history is unknown. But it is recorded in the brochure produced in 1972 that marked the golden jubilee of the turf club.
A lot is also remembered by area resident Ganga Bhagwandeen, who followed the races in its glory days, at a time where as many as 24 horses started a race.
This 68-year-old retired businessman told us that “the (Trinidad Government Railway) passed nearby, and there was a special siding built to the height of the carriages so the horses could walk out”.
He said: “In late ’50s, there was an extensive rebuild of the stands and extending of the track. Some of the greatest horses that graced the tracks of Trinidad and some of the greatest trainers were based here. One of the most famous was Bajan Eric Colt Durant and James Lad Williams, who trained the famous horses owned by John O’Halloran.”
He remembered sitting on the shoulders of his father, urging on the most famous of all, Horse of the Century, the Mentone, which between Christmas 1959 and Christmas 1960, won 13 of its 20 races in Barbados and Trinidad.
Bhagwandeen said of the venue: “It was considered the most beautiful in the entire Caribbean, with features that resembled the tracks in the UK. And it was busy, three meets a year, the biggest being the Easter, sometimes up to seven days, a Calypso meet that was around Carnival, and the autumn meeting in August.”
He said Union Park was the first track to use starting stalls, with the first horse to win a race from the starting stalls being Trelawny, ridden by Lennox Conliffe, in 1965.
It was also the first local track to see a female jockey ride in an official race—Canadian Joan Phipps—in 1975.
The racecourse is also the one where horses ran across a road in a race since the Union Park purchased a canefield from Caroni Harmony Hall Estate and developed a seven-furlong (1,400-metre) starting chute, with an artificial grass mat, and artificial rails were placed across the roadway to block off traffic during a seven-furlong race.
A jockey school was built on site and operated by English former jockey Tommy Carter and assisted by local jockey Shaffick Mohammed, training young jockeys.
This area is where the business Bel Air Store and CMR and a masjid are now located.
Bhagwandeen said: “Many great champion horse trainers, headed by the grand old man Oliver Penlyn Bennet, Eric Colt Durant, James Lad Williams, Vincent Roberts, Vernon Mal Lewis, Dr Rolph de Gannes, Fizool Hosein and owner/t,rainer Simon Rampersad had their stable/barn at Union Park.”
The disputed decision to centralise horse racing, and send everyone to Santa Rosa Park, Arima, brought an end to the Union Park Turf Club in 1993.
But even then, there was an effort to preserve part of this place.
When the State acquired the land to build what would become the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Bhagwandeen said, the Union Park Development Committee was formed, with a successful lobby to have the Brian Lara Cricket Academy constructed on the Union Park acreage.
However, the effort to save the grandstand of the racecourse ended in failure since the 2001 Fifa U-17 World Cup was the focus and all the land was needed for facilities.
Which is why almost nothing remains of this place, except for the palmiste palms that lined the course.
But those who were there that final day still recall it.
Said Bhagwandeen: “At the last day of the autumn meeting of 1993, the horse-racing God wept. The home stretch was under water, and races didn’t get going until about 3 p.m. When the last bugle was sounded for jockeys to mount up for the last race, big men and women cried a river of tears; it was the sad ending of horse racing at Union Park.”
All horse loss
“A Miracle Saves 13 Jockeys” was the Express headline used that Sunday in April 1982 when we reported on the horse drama in Marabella. Included, but uninjured, in the race was Barbadian woman apprentice Sonia Perkins, who become legend in the sport. Only Barbadian apprentice Cedric Lewis suffered a swollen ankle and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Later, the jockeys took a decision not to ride further, but after the club stewards met with a delegation headed by Barbadian jockey Venice Richards, the nine-race programme continued. The stewards then made a surprising decision, declaring the race null and void although King Rastro, Chinese Ocean, Coque and King Creole passed the post in that order. All bets were refunded.