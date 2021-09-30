This year Calypso History Month is dedicated to the memory of the late rapso artiste/poet Brother Resistance (Lutalo Masimba).
Starting today the 2021 edition of the annual October-month-long observance of T&T’s mother musical genre is themed De Bell Reigns, in tribute to the Network Rapso Riddim Band lead singer.
Masimba passed away on July 13 at West Shore Medical Private Hospital in Cocorite, Port of Spain. The sitting Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) president had complained of a headache a day earlier. He was 67.
Tuco public relations officer Sherma Orr-Watkins said although Masimba was adamant about not receiving any honours from the calypso body while he was alive, the executive felt it fitting to give their former leader a posthumous salute.
“When he was living, he say he never wanted nothing in honour of him. Now that he died, we decided this Calypso History Month will be in honour of him. We decided to use the same logo of the bell that we used to celebrate him when he died,” Orr-Watkins told the Express during a WhatsApp call yesterday.
TUCO is still finalising the calendar of events for this year’s celebration of calypso, Orr-Watkins revealed. She says, however, that activities are planned beyond this month into the first week of November including their annual Gala on November 3 and the finals of a Talk De Calypso competition on November 6.
“This is the second Calypso History Month that we have to do virtually. The truth is we are still waiting on information as to what will be allowed. We may just have to tape (the Gala) and show it to the public like we did last year because we can’t say how much people will be allowed in Queen’s Hall,” Orr-Watkins explained.
A month of activities
Despite the uncertainty the TUCO PRO says it is important to host the month-long celebration to help bring their members, isolated by the pandemic, closer together.
The preliminary round of the Talk De Calypso competition, which calls for oratory, monologue and dramatic form of calypso, soca, rapso or own composition, starts October 16. Entrants must submit to TUCO a five-to-six-minute recording of their performance in landscape MP4 video format by that date.
In addition, TUCO in collaboration with WACK (We Are Culture Krazy) FM will host a live show every Friday starting on October 8, featuring calypso’s biggest names. Crazy (Edwin Ayoung), Twiggy (Ann Marie Parks-Kojo) and Johnny King will take first use of the WACK stage for a special Vintage night next Friday.
“We have to stay together. Although we have the pandemic we have to learn to live with the pandemic because we don’t know if it will finish this year, next year or in the next five years. So, it’s important we keep calypsonians together. This pandemic has taught us a lot on how to be together and how to live together. It is heartbreaking to see artistes not working and not earning, we have to live together and adopt an attitude of what I have, you have,” Orr-Watkins added.
More calypsonians
getting vaxxed
Orr-Watkins said she is happy to report that after some initial hesitancy more and more calypsonians are opting to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
The change of heart may have to do with vaccination being mandatory for travel and the emergence of more opportunities to perform and earn aboard, she added.
“Some of the members were hesitating, but we got some phone calls just this week asking where they can go to get it. I think they are beginning to realise they have to get it to go out there (abroad to perform). People are coming out wanting to get their vaccine because they have to sing and perform. The stage is their home and they need to get back on it,” she said.
Orr-Watkins said negotiations are still ongoing to create a health insurance plan for TUCO members. A health plan for membership was one of the front burner issues taken up by Masimba.
TUCO general secretary Shirlane Hendrickson and marketing manager Devon Seale have picked up the baton on that project, Orr-Watkins said.
“One of the institutions that contacted informed us we didn’t meet the mandate they wanted with the number of members to take the plan forward. We have since engaged with two other companies who are right now talking to general secretary Shirlane Hendrickson and marketing manager Devon Seale,” she said.
As for Carnival 2022, Watkins-Orr said TUCO is ready and waiting to do their part to ensure calypso has a prominent space in the celebrations, within the guidelines and limitations of the State.
“We were hoping it would have a community something where we could have shows. We waiting to see what NCC (National Carnival Commission) is saying. We have plans already to do one or two shows like tents and that kind of thing. We have to wait to see how much (people) are allowed in gatherings, but we have everything in train,” Orr-Watkins concluded.