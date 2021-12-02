De ‘Lost Alumnos’

Nobody. Lives. There.

Those three words are fast becoming the official Yuletide refrain of Christmas 2021 following the release of the parang soca jam “The Lost Band” (Nobody Lives There).

The comical Junior “Ibo” Jospeh-produced track features an unlikely all-star quartet of calypso queen Maria Bhola Paul, soca parang queen Marcia Miranda, jazz supremo Vaughnette Bigford and parang queen Alicia Jaggasar.