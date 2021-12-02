De ‘Lost Alumnos’

Nobody. Lives. There.
Those three words are fast becoming the official Yuletide refrain of Christmas 2021 following the release of the parang soca jam “The Lost Band” (Nobody Lives There).
The comical Junior “Ibo” Jospeh-produced track features an unlikely all-star quartet of calypso queen Maria Bhola Paul, soca parang queen Marcia Miranda, jazz supremo Vaughnette Bigford and parang queen Alicia Jaggasar.
Together they tell a series of laugh-out-loud stories of getting lost on route to a parang fiesta all because of poor directions and a confused driver. Aptly the inept taxi operator is voiced by Kevin Mathurine, the voice actor behind the popular I Am Santana puppet “Drive”.
“We’re calling ourself Lost Alumnos,” Bhola Paul blurted in great delight, making satire of Jaggasar’s popular Los Alumnos de San Juan band, when she spoke to the Express yesterday.
Bhola Paul, songwriter and brainchild behind the project, said she got the idea for the song after seeing Tobago West Member of Parliament (MP) Shamfa Cudjoe’s now viral chiding of San Juan/Barataria MP Saddam Hosein during a senate debate back in September.
During a debate asking MPs to consider the Draft Elections and Boundaries Order for Monday’s Local Goverment elections in Tobago, Hosein questioned why a district was not created between Goodwood/Belle Garden West and the Roxborough/Deleford seat while erroneously pointing to an area on the 2021 THA elections map where the Main Ridge Forest Reserve is located. A video of Cudjoe’s dismissive shouts of “Nobody Lives There” was shared hundreds of thousands of times on social media.
Bohla Paul, however, maintains while born out of a scandalous parliamentary exchange her song is anything but political.
“It’s not a political parang. When I heard the statement made in the Senate and I realised it went viral I knew I had to do something. Although the statement was made in Parliament and in a political setting one thing I did not want to do is make the song political,” Bhola explained during a WhatsApp conversation yesterday.
Getting lost in an unfamiliar location while attempting to follow unreliable directions is a huge part of the Trinbagonian experience, Bhola Paul lamented. Miranda, Bigford and Jaggasar were the icing on the cake in telling that story, Bhola Paul added.
“We can all attest to people giving us directions and we never being able to find it based on the way we give directions here in T&T,” Bohla-Paul laughed.
“It was new to me doing a soca parang, so I wanted to work with seasoned people. Sometimes when you try to do a lil mischief yuh tell yuhself maybe ah should do it with some friends so yuh have company. Luckily I have a soca parang queen and parang queen as friends.
“Vaughnette was the nut to crack. It’s not particularly her genre so I had to make her verse appealing to her and even her fan base. So I include her love for La Brea and fashion. Initially she only agreed to doing adlibs but when I sent the lyrics to her I got the yes,” Bhola Paul revealed.
Magic can happen when
women come together
Jaggasar says the coming together of four female acts coming from different sub-genres is a testament of their willingness to champion each other’s projects.
“This synergy took place all because of Maria Bhola. A group of women in the creative Industry committed to supporting each other. The common factor is Maria Bhola who studied each friend’s character and found a way to combine strategically humour, politics and some real life occurrences,” Jaggasar noted during a WhatsApp exchange.
Miranda, meanwhile, said she couldn’t “say no to the opportunity to collaborate with friends” especially after seeing the sister isle-focused storyline Bhola crafted for her verse of the song.
“Maria Bhola is the brain behind the song and thought it would be a good idea to collaborate with three of her creative friends from the different genres. I couldn’t say no,” Miranda laughed when she spoke to the Express yesterday.
Performing the song live would be a dream, especially in the midst of a global pandemic that has starved creatives of stage time, Bhola Paul said.
“It would be nice to perform live. We would have to be booked for a gig of course, so we will see how it goes,” Bhola Paul said, noting that the combined reach and fan bases of the four has accounted for the immediate success of the project. Musing over subsequent releases for “Lost Alumnos” aka The Lost Band, Bhola Paul said it may be a possibility.
“It was a one off in my mind. I am happy for the opportunity to work with them and I can safely say it has really been a successful project,” Bhola Paul said.
Jaggasar, however, sounded a lot surer about a future collaboration saying “this type of combination brings with it a respect for what each other does”.
“This may or may not be a one project band. We just have to wait and see how things unfold. Combining resources as beautifully done with this song, can help as we need to support each other as creatives. As a solution we will wait and see. But music feeds your emotions and this song has brought a smile on many faces and on many hearts this Christmas,” Jaggasar concluded.