DE PARANG BOSS

“You! What are you doing?”
An automated copy of that popular catch phrase from Trinibad star Yung Bredda (Akhenathon Lewis) gets the zess started on calypso entertainer RemBunction’s latest Christmas offering “Parang Boss”.
The intriguing combination means RemBunction (Roland Yearwood), will forever be known as the man who brought zess music into parang soca. And while he acknowledges the blending of his irreverent style with the youthful Trinibad sound may not be embraced by everyone, he maintains its no different from the musical experimentation he has done his entire career.
“For me, I am not too worried about what people’s opinions are, everyone is entitled to one. If you know anything about my musical history, you would know I am a lover of music of every single genre and I constantly keep experimenting,” RemBunction told the Kitcharee during a WhatsApp exchange on Friday morning.
Stepping out of musical safe zones is how artistes and art forms grow and evolve, he added.
“If you observe the music, you will see I have always been respectful of all the genres I enter and participate in. To be honest nothing new or amazing ever happens by playing it safe so I’m not really worried about that,” he continued.
Calling yourself “Parang Boss” may seem quite boastful on the surface. RemBunction insists it’s a title given to him by his younger fans—It is youth slang to associate the title of “boss” with anyone that does a particular thing exceedingly well.
RemBunction first shook a hit-making maracas in 2006 with his now Christmas standard “Mr Santa Claus”. Since then, his comical releases have become a Yuletide staple having delivered gems like “Macafouchette”, “Everyone”, “Samantha Claus” and “Leh We Meet Up”, among others.
“I’ve never been one to beat my own drum or trumpet. To be honest the title was bestowed upon me by some of my younger followers, fans and supporters. Yuh know how de talk does be, ‘this boss and that boss’. A comment was made by a few of them ‘Yuh know actually you is de parang boss’. That spark the idea for the song,” he explained.
“Since 2005 the repertoire kinda get kinda deep. I’ve been releasing songs since then on a range of topics and I always try to kinda keep creative and imaginative within that space. I’m not one for titles, yuh know everybody does be fighting for a title, who is prince of this and king of that, but is not me say so, is de people dem say, and I just put that into song,” he added coyly.
Tings ‘nice’ again
After a total lockdown in 2020 and a socially distanced Christmas in 2021, RemBunction says its “nice” to have “a certain degree of freedom” this Christmas. And while most artistes aren’t getting the same number of gigs as they did pre-pandemic, he remains “thankful for every blessing”.
“Things nice again, nice in quotes, because we have a certain degree of freedom again. But, of course as in everything, we have a period of rebuilding. So, this has not been the most fruitful season, but I’ve still gotten enough gigs to be comfortable. It could always be better but yuh give thanks for every blessing received,” he said earnestly.
In the midst of the celebrations, he urged performers and fans to spare a thought for the parang and parang soca icons lost during the Covid period, including: songstress Hazel Rambaransingh; Los Reyes lead singer Henry Pereira; Los Alumnos co-founder Wayne Jagdeo; parang soca double entendre master Kenny J (Kenrick Joseph); and Singing Francine (Francine Edwards)—who passed away in New York on Friday.
“We are grateful for their contribution and yuh know parranderos never really die; they in de beat once de music sweet. They will be there, they just gone to a different realm, is just the natural transference of energies. There will come a time when I too will leave this realm and the next generation will build upon it, improve upon it, innovate upon it. That’s just part and parcel of this journey,” he said.
RemBunction says he feels a sense of responsibility to fill the void left by those great musicians and several others who have passed recently.
“Leaving a space, well that is a by-product of it, but in terms of freeness of expression, I’ve always strived for that, even while brushing shoulders with these icons. So, I continue to put in the work that hopefully makes them proud, but more importantly that I can be proud of,” he revealed.
Fulfilling that duty is a day-to-day task, he measured. RemBunction who functions as a video director, editor and online virtual comedian, with his hilarious short, animated films, says he plans to keep doing what he’s always been doing, honouring the tenets of the art form and entertaining fans.
“Once I on this side, in this realm, I will continue to contribute musically. I plan to put out a calypso/soca release next year. In terms of behind the scenes, ah dey as well doing meh audio and video productions, shooting and directing, editing videos, live action and lyric videos as well as the time presents itself ah pelt out a couple RemBunction Reloaded to bring a lil laughter in de space as the situations arise,” he chuckled.
As for the business at hand, Christmas plans, RemBunction says he is looking forward to reconnecting with his large extended family.
“We gonna link up, talk nonsense and exchange gifts on Christmas Day. We have a custom of hitting each other’s houses for different dates on the calendar. Christmas Day we by ah aunt. Boxing Day another aunt. Then by meh mother house and ah uncle closer to New Years. So, belly go be big. Ah go hadda jump back in de gym pronto,” he concluded with a hearty laugh.