DE ‘SNAKEY’ IN DE BRASS

“Parang people nice, but doh feel yuh could buss we eye.”
Hissing laughter followed that comical declaration from calypsonian Snakey (Heaven Charles) on an overcast Friday afternoon.
Snakey, generally considered by his music contemporaries one of the nicest entertainers in the business, is especially well placed to make that assertion. The Brass 2 the World lead singer has penned and delivered a gem in the Curt Skeete-produced “Parang People Nice”.
He says it’s a warning to all those “looking to overdo” this Christmas.
“Over the years people know parang people to be nice people. Leh we say we keeping ah lil parang, we inviting people we believe is we friend, everything nice,” the Chaguanas-born singer told the Kitcharee, while in the middle of cutting a client’s hair at his First Choice barber shop in Chaguanas.
Pausing momentarily to ensure a better WhatsApp call connection he continued, “But, on the other hand it have some people go come and feel they could take up a case of rum and put it in dey car. Or a man might like a man wife and feel he could thief ah pinch.
“Not at all. We nice but doh take we kindness for weakness,” he added with another spot of laughter.
Humour has always been Snakey’s most potent weapon. He first tickled audiences in 1996 on route to winning the Party Time competition, the premier talent show on the island at that time. In 2014, his chutney soca hit “The Dhoti Song” again won over an adoring public and saw him compete in the finals of the Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) and International Soca Monarch (ISM) competitions.
In September, he again struck calypso gold when his “What Yuh Need Again Trinbago”, an impassioned call for nationals to appreciate the rich history and national resources of this land, won the 2022 Diamond Jubilee Independence Calypso Monarch.
Snakey bested a loaded field of calypso heavyweights, to the take the once-in-a-decade title and $200,000 cash prize, at the Grand Stand of the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Snakey said he asked God to guide his pen to write a tittle-winner to help rebuild his family home after a recent fire. The win not only gave him the resources to help his loved ones but also a renewed sense of self as an entertainer, he said.
“It definitely put some self-esteem in meh corner. Remember this is meh second big title after the Party Time win in ’96 and I felt that magic again,” he revealed.
Making musical magic
Making magic with music, he says, is worth more than any cash prize, especially for a man who eats, sleeps and breathes culture.
“A person met me recently and said ‘boy, yuh win plenty money’, but I say, yuh know what is the nice part of this thing? For me the money is de side effect, because what I doing is what I love. So, the side effect is I could become a millionaire, with the grace of God, but is not what drives me.
“The passion and love for the art form and God grace on meh life is what have meh still here after all these years. The humility he put in meh to understand that we eh put nothing out there, na boy, nothing promised. When you understand that, then you grateful for life and yuh doing it because yuh love it and not putting money in front,” he said.
So, is Snakey seeking more divine intervention to position himself as a CSM and ISM title contender in the upcoming National Carnival Commission (NCC) branded “Mother of all Carnivals”? He says let thy will be done.
He has recorded and will soon release a cover of Johnny King’s classic “Ah Want It”. His band Brass 2 the World, featuring fellow frontliners Kyle Cowie and Amrika Mutroo, is also already booked solid to perform during the festival. Soca legends SuperBlue (Austin Lyons) and Ronnie McIntosh will both appear with the band throughout the season.
“Well boy to be honest with yuh, God is a fixture in meh life. I try to keep constant talks with God so I won’t be surprised. He is the giver of everything, the blesser. But very often we get caught up in the blessing and not the will of the Designer,” he said coyly.
As for his Christmas plans? Snakey says he will be spending the build-up to the day connecting with fans during performances and the day itself making sure the children in his family smile.
“I come from very humble beginnings, so my thing is really the children, especially the smaller ones, and them doh take much to smile.
“Being around fans too is important. Tonight (Friday) we have some bars to do in Chase Village and Marabella. When people see me they always want me come take a drink with them so all now I celebrating Christmas,” Snakey concluded.