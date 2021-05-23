Dealing with ‘Alopecia’

AT first glance, Candice Greenidge is the picture of confidence and poise. But that was not always the case. Greenidge has alopecia — a common autoimmune skin disease causing hair loss on the scalp, face and other parts of the body. She has experienced all three stages of alopecia; areata — small bald patches, totalis — complete hair loss on the scalp and universalis which refers to complete hair loss about the body.
Greenidge’s journey to self acceptance has been long and is still ongoing but she is using her experience to spread awareness of the often misunderstood medical condition and advocate for those living with alopecia.
As a child Greenidge’s hair used to fall out in clumps but since her hair was thick, her mother was not overly alarmed. That changed one day when a patch of hair, about the width of a 25 cent, fell out. A visit to the doctor confirmed that Greenidge had alopecia. She was only five-years-old.
At the time of her diagnosis it was the mid 70s and there was little information about alopecia and even less understanding among the public. Greenidge’s mother found innovative ways to style her hair and cover up the bald patches. The family lived in St Thomas in the US Virgin islands but since there were no specialists on the island, they made frequent trips to Puerto Rico where Greenidge saw a dermatologist and was given 21 steroid injections in her head.
“In the beginning I was very happy to go but as time went on it became difficult because of the pain that came with it. As soon as it was over I just wanted to go home. I still remember the sound of the injections going into my head,” recalls Greenidge.
When her family returned to Trinidad when Greenidge was seven, she was taken to another dermatologist who used UV Light Treatment to treat her alopecia. In high school, Greenidge began wearing crochet knitted caps to school. By then the emotional impact of alopecia weighed heavily on her.
“Those days were difficult. Adults would stare and point and children would laugh. But my family was always supportive and my friends were also very protective of me,” she says.
The most hair growth Greenidge experienced was when Rogaine was introduced on the market. It only worked if used regularly and since it was too expensive, Greenidge gave it up.
At the age of 18, Greenidge had tried every treatment that had been recommended to her and had given up hope. It was around that time that she started to wear wigs.
“I went from having no hair whatsoever to having every conceivable style and colour. I changed wigs regularly,” she says.
Point of acceptance
Acceptance of her condition started to seep in during her mid-20s; still she didn’t feel comfortable stepping outside her house without her wig. The turning point came when Greenidge and her children went on a family getaway to Toco. While at the beach, she was about to join her cousins for a sea bath when a large wave knocked her wig off her head. Greenidge was mortified.
“I got a panic attack right there on the beach because not only were my cousins who are in my generation around but my younger cousins who had never seen me without a wig were all there. That was the turning point, I started to look deep inside and accept the fact that this is who I am,” she says.
Greenidge didn’t swear off wigs entirely but she began feeling more comfortable and confident in her own skin. In the years that followed, she began meeting more and more people with alopecia in Trinidad, including the founder of BaldBeautyTT, Ain Earle who has been very vocal about her own experience with alopecia. The effect those conversations had on Greenidge was transformational. She decided to take up the mantle and advocate for persons living with alopecia.
“I realised that I needed to bring more awareness to this condition and tell people my story so that people would understand that it’s not nice to bully people, especially young children who are affected by alopecia. I also want people to understand that alopecia is not a terminal illness nor is it contagious,” she says.
When she made the decision to stop wearing wigs, going out in public was a nerve wrecking experience for her and her children, especially her daughter who feared being bullied by her peers. Now they are all supportive of her. Her boyfriend Kirk also gives her extra encouragement whenever she needs it.
Words of support
Getting to the point of self acceptance has taken years. During that time Greenidge has come to the harsh realisation that not everyone is accepting of her condition. She remembers telling the manager at her former employment of her plan to attend the company’s sports day without her wig.
To her dismay, the manager was not as supportive as her colleagues and told her that she had to wear her wig. Those experiences however are few and far in between.
On the occasions Greenidge has been out on her own in public without her wig, people have offered only words of support and encouragement in person and on social media. In fact most people think that her bald head is a fashion statement, she says with a laugh.
Greenidge still gets butterflies in her stomach when she is about to step into a new environment without her wig. She understands that not everyone with alopecia is willing to give up wearing their wigs but she wants them to know that if or when they decide to, there is no shortage of support.
“There is nothing wrong with having alopecia. If you are not comfortable baring it all then that’s fine too. In time you will learn to be strong, to let it go and bare it all. I want others with alopecia to know that there is support, all you have to do is reach out to us,”she says.
If you have alopecia and would like to be a part of a support group visit @baldbeautytt on Facebook or Instagram.