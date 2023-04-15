Debra Evans, Kibwe launch joint show

Kibwe Loreilhe’s “In her Eyes”

Horizons Art Gallery will be hosting Kibwe Loreilhe and Debra Evans in a joint exhibition with a difference. Bold, dramatic colour and beautiful metalwork combine for a truly stunning experience.

Kibwe describes his art as “Modern Realism with Caribbean influence”. Born in 1987, the artist lives and works in Trinidad and Tobago. At the age of 20 he began doing joint exhibitions. In his early paintings in oil and acrylic, he worked very slowly, creating detailed renderings. The two decades since he began seriously painting have seen a dramatic evolution of Kibwe’s approach. Practice and training have lent him a confidence and surety that allows him to swiftly capture the dynamic of the moment. He has even done live speed-painting sessions at events. Kibwe continues to strive for the perfect painting, yet, in love with the challenge, he hopes never to find it.

“Angel’s Wings” by Debra Evans

Debra Evans is a self-taught, multi-disciplinary artist. Her professional background is in advertising where she worked as an artist and illustrator for many years. Over the past three years she has focused on developing her artistic style and interests, which now include 3D art in wire, metal, stone, fabric, clay, glass, and wood. “I enjoy combining techniques and materials in unconventional ways, to create art that is new and interesting,” Debra explains. “My subject matter is eclectic as I find interest in a broad range of topics. My interest in the Divine Feminine, our local architecture, celebrations, and nature is reflected throughout my work.” Debra’s art has been shown at galleries across Trinidad and pieces are also in local and international collections.

Kibwe Loreilhe’s “Roadside Vendors”

The opening night of Kibwe and Debra’s exhibition can be attended either in person or virtually on April 18. Those wishing to attend the virtual opening can do so at 5.30 p.m. on Horizons Facebook page or via the link: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/.

The online show will be broadcast live with the artists in attendance, so viewers are encouraged to interact and join the chat.

Alternatively, patrons can attend the opening night in person from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Horizons Art Gallery, located at 37, Mucurapo Road, St James. There you can sip a glass of wine and get the full impact of the artworks.

Kibwe Loreilhe’s “The Gingerbread House”

This exhibition will be available for viewing in the gallery until April 29, from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

