Deck the halls

Ma Jeffrey oye, wake up, is Christmas morning!
Merry Christmas! We made it. After all the sweeping, mopping, cobwebbing and painting, Christmas day is finally here.
If you’re anything like me, by now, you’re basking in the high of a pristine home. If you’re exactly like me, you’re shifting ornaments, fixing cushions and straightening paintings in an attempt to make it picture perfect.
Here are a few last-minute decor ideas to make your home sparkle just a touch more and put the mas in your Christmas.
Garland everything.
Run garland around doors, around windows, bookshelves and down the banister of staircases in your home. The greenery can pick up the mood in any room.
Create a simple centrepiece.
Chances are you already have mason jars, candles and fruit. These can be used to create a pretty centrepiece for your dinning and coffee tables. Layer evergreen cuttings, mason jars, tea lights and colourful fruit like red apples, grapes and bright citrus in an arrangement.
Make a decor display jar.
Display any leftover holiday decor such as pinecones, string lights or ornaments that didn’t make the tree in clear containers, apothecary jars, cloches or crystal bowls. Place the containers on a bar cart or anywhere else you could use a little holiday cheer.
Adorn your gate.
Boost your home’s curb appeal with a bit of holiday swag hung on the gate or fence. A big bright bow and excess garland can do the trick.
Hang extra wreaths indoors.
Do you have an extra wreath in storage? Well try hanging it in unexpected places: a cabinet, kitchen window or bookcase.
Make a table runner.
Got a piece of leftover cloth? Cut it into a rectangle strip and use it as a runner on your lunch table. Add garlands, candles and any Christmassy ornaments to complete the look.
Candy canes everywhere.
Take those candy canes out of the cupboard and scatter them in bunches everywhere. Atop bookshelves and tabletops to give your home a sweet look. If you have children, watch out because you may be a few canes short by day’s end.
Hang extra ornaments from hanging things.
If you downsized your tree this year or skipped it altogether, you can use holiday ornaments as decorations in other areas of your house. Try threading them onto ribbons and hanging them from a chandelier, a suspended wire basket in the kitchen or an extra wreath frame hung anywhere you like.
Wrap packages as decor.
Move the presents out from under the Christmas tree and spread them around to bring the excitement of unwrapped gifts to every room. Or use extra paper to wrap any boxes your have laying around. Pretty stacks of gifts in co-ordinating (not matchy-matchy) hues spread holiday cheer.
Seasonal vignettes in unexpected places.
Wreaths, ornaments and mini trees can be added to your lunch table, TV stand, bathroom and other unexpected places to add more cheer to your home. Remove a couple ornaments off the Christmas tree and hang them on curtain rods or on the window.
Get whimsical.
You can add yuletide cheer to everyday items or craft pieces in your home by putting Santa hats, stockings and other Christmas ornaments on them. Think a hat on the TV. A stocking on doorknobs.
Any of the above can help take your decor from great to outstanding. Whatever you do today, enjoy the time with your loved ones. Be sure to share your decor photos on our social media pages.
Merry Christmas and happy last-minute decorating!