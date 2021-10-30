Decked out for Divali

There is a little more freedom of movement for this year’s Divali celebrations compared to last year’s, which was extremely quiet due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The celebrations were limited to individual households. The much loved Divali Nagar was forced to go virtual, so no bazaar with the many booths offering from fashion and home decor to household items, toys and East Indian cuisine. There was none of the traditional public artistic displays of deyas in several communities across the island. Nor was there friends and family visiting homes for those tasty Divali dinners.
While the Divali Nagar remains virtual for another year and the prospects of public gatherings all but zero. Some people will be able to visit their Hindu friends and family, once all safety protocols are observed. Knowing Trinidadians, folks will want to be fashionable, even as small as the gatherings will have to be.
For many years the House of Jaipur has been the go to place for East Indian and Middle Eastern fashion. Even through the pandemic and the resulting lockdowns, the fashion continued to provide fashionable items reflecting the latest trends and of high quality. The current line caters for men and women ages 25 to 40, but one can find clothing for anyone regarding age or taste.
