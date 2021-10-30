Decked out for Divali

There is a little more freedom of movement for this year’s Divali celebrations compared to last year’s, which was extremely quiet due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The celebrations were limited to individual households. The much loved Divali Nagar was forced to go virtual, so no bazaar with the many booths offering from fashion and home decor to household items, toys and East Indian cuisine. There was none of the traditional public artistic displays of deyas in several communities across the island. Nor was there friends and family visiting homes for those tasty Divali dinners.

While the Divali Nagar remains virtual for another year and the prospects of public gatherings all but zero. Some people will be able to visit their Hindu friends and family, once all safety protocols are observed. Knowing Trinidadians, folks will want to be fashionable, even as small as the gatherings will have to be.

For many years the House of Jaipur has been the go to place for East Indian and Middle Eastern fashion. Even through the pandemic and the resulting lockdowns, the fashion continued to provide fashionable items reflecting the latest trends and of high quality. The current line caters for men and women ages 25 to 40, but one can find clothing for anyone regarding age or taste.

Find them at O’Connor Street, Port of Spain and check out their Instagram @houseofjaipurtrinidad

Neval Bissambhar views life and worship through the lens of an omnist—a person who believes in all faiths or creeds.

A born Hindu, Bissambhar follows the tenets of his family’s faith. The D Rampersad INDI-ART lead singer is preparing to celebrate Divali this week. However, he says all religions have a part to play in the perpetual battle of light over darkness.

It’s a good idea to detox your body before Divali festivities kick in.

It is a good idea to go for Divali cleaning and body detox side by side to avoid digestive troubles and hike in blood sugar levels or blood pressure.

As Divali festivities pick up momentum and the markets get filled with tempting sweets and treats, it’s important to detox your system that’s sure to get overloaded in the next few days.

Divali is around the corner. It is one of those celebrated festivals that is defined by family bonding, lights, joy, and, most importantly, mouth-watering delicacies. While the Covid-19 pandemic is still ongoing, the social distancing norms in place will obviously make Divali 2021 less extravagant in the absence of large gatherings. However, the feast will not be compromised, considering Indians love to indulge in sweets, snacks and other festival delicacies.

Prastaav—offerings of prayer, musical upliftment and renewed hope during one of the darkest times in this country’s history.

That’s the positive energy emanating from the National Council of Indian Culture’s (NCIC) 2021 Divali Nagar, in Chaguanas, this Festival of Lights, says organiser George Singh.