This Divali, Delhi Palace is showing its sweet side.
With over 50 authentic Indian treats on offer, the popular Charlieville East Indian restaurant is the go-to destination to appease your sweet tooth during the Festival of Lights.
Best of all, owner Guatam Khanna says all Delhi Palace sweets are made from 100 per cent natural ingredients, making them a healthier alternative. Their famous ladoos, chum chums, halwas, rasgulla, kurmas and jalebi are all made from fresh cow’s milk, jaggery and honey. He said they have limited the amount of flour and sugar in their treats to a bare minimum.
“We are well prepared to offer our Trinidadian people our full range of sweets: over 50 kinds of authentic Indian sweets,” the affable Khanna said, when he invited the Express inside his Jerningham Road restaurant.
Khanna said with all the gloom and sadness around the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, he has adopted a positive approach towards the season, and hopes to help bring joy into the home of every customer.
Apart from their Charlieville base, Delhi Palace has set up stalls at the Zee expo in Endeavour, Chaguanas, and at the Hindustani expo in Penal.
“This Divali, we are in the same flow and swing. We are not thinking no negativity. Divali and Christmas is a family thing. We may not have Divali Nagar or Ramleela, but we all will pray at home, we will celebrate at home and have small gatherings following the protocols,” he continued, with a wide smile.
Pain behind the smile
Despite his naturally cheerful exterior, Khanna admitted to sharing the hurt all restaurateurs have felt due to the pandemic restrictions.
The Government’s decision to limit food places to takeaway and curbside service has severely crippled the hospitality industry and resulted in a number of restaurant closures. Khanna said business at Delhi Palace has been down by 80 per cent, and he credited his loyal supporters for helping keep his doors open.
“Luckily, Trinidadians like to eat out and they (loyal customers) are really supportive. We still are able to make our bills, but we can’t really say we are doing business. It’s just survival. We are surviving,” he said behind a pained smile.
The Delhi-born restaurant owner pleaded with the Government to reconsider its position on restaurants, and outlined a number of strategies for a safe reopening.
“I feel that we could open the dining, and the restrictions could be you could only have the same number of people allowed in temples and beaches. The same protocols should be allowed to the restaurant.
“We can make arrangements to take customers with appointments only. If that could happen, we would be able to control the situation,” he suggested.
Divali is the butter on the naan for any Indian restaurant, as they see a marked increase in visitors which helps balance the books for the entire year. That income is the difference between continued survival and complete closure, he said. “We have definitely lost big financial things. Divali for authentic Indian restaurants is well awaited from all the owners. It’s like a Christmas for us to cover up whole year, and now we lost that opportunity.
“People right now, people are confused. In fact, we ourselves are confused. We don’t know how much production to do, what to produce, how to do, whether we would be able to sell or not sell. If our Health Ministry feels that things are under control... they should try to open back the country, otherwise we would be facing a lot of financial crisis,” he said.
Hot thalis to go
Delhi Palace is also offering thalis—re-packaged meals inclusive of three kinds of vegetarian curries, biryani rice, naan and a sweet—at reduced costs, Khanna said.
“We know people are going through recession. We have introduced specials that can reach everyone’s pockets. We have special gift packs: packages for five, ten and 15 people for Divali day. We have tried to make the system in such a way that everybody can enjoy Divali in terms of food within their budget,” he said with a nod of the head.
Khanna predicted a turning of the tide in T&T’s battle with Covid in the coming weeks, saying Divali light will help illuminate the darkness that has covered the country over the past six months.
“It is a festival of good over evil. I think we will win this evil of Covid. Everything will be back to normal, with some measures, after Divali.
“We will have a beautiful Christmas coming ahead. God is great. This evil, this wickedness, if somebody has done it intentionally or if it’s naturally done, this evil will definitely be overcome and we hope everything [will be] back to normal soon.
Until then, Happy Divali to our Trinidad friends. We are looking forward to celebrating and hopefully helping to bring a lot of positivity to the country,” Khanna concluded with a wide smile.
Savoury Samosas
Directions
1. Boil the potatoes for ten minutes or until they are completely cooked through. Drained and let cool. Peel off the potato skin and break, and mash the potatoes using the back of a spoon.
2. Heat up a skillet and add the oil. Saute the onion until aromatic before adding the potatoes and green peas, curry powder, chilli powder, sugar and salt. Cook for a few minutes. Remove from the skillet and let cool.
3. Scoop one heaped teaspoon of the filling and place at the top centre part of a piece of wrapper. Brush the outer edges of the wrapper with the egg white, fold and form the samosa into a triangle. Pinch the edges and all corners to make sure they are sealed tight and there is no leakage. Repeat the same until the filling is used up.
4. Deep-fry the samosa at 350°F until golden-brown. Remove from the oil using a strainer or slotted spoon, and transfer to a plate lined with paper towels. Serve warm.
—Recipe courtesy Delhi Palace