Divali has a significant role to play in bringing the people of Trinidad and Tobago together to face current adversities, says chutney soca star Ravi B.

“The meaning of Divali should play an even greater role and significance in our hearts at this time, not only because of the triumph of light over darkness, but in its spiritual significance of uniting and unifying,” Ravi B (Ravi Bissambhar) said during a candid exchange with the Express yesterday morning.