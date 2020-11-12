DEN celebrates the light of life, love

The Ramnarine family usually spends the week leading up to Divali performing at the Divali Nagar and other places, along with tending to their own preparations for the celebrations on the night.
This has always a quite hectic time for the family and the members of their band, Dil-e-Nadan (DEN), as following Divali they go straight into preparing for performances at Christmas events and also return to the studio to work on finishing up recordings for Carnival.
But this year is different.
Pandemic protocols have put most activities on pause, especially religious and cultural. DEN leaders, Raymond and Richard Ramnarine refused to let Divali pass by without them giving a gift to the nation that would enhance the relatively passive season this year.
Last Sunday the band presented, “Divali Nadan,” a virtual concert, which drew viewers from across the world. Produced in collaboration with Digicel, though the band performed to a live audience comprising only the crew, much was laid into the set design, lighting and sound that one would have believed they were in a packed auditorium.
A most heart-warming surprise in the show was Rennie Ramnarine’s presence on stage. One of the three Ramnarine brothers leading DEN, Rennie had not performed with the band since last year when he was grounded by kidney disease.
In need of a kidney transplant. Rennie, DEN’S bassist, has been unable to perform for the past several months, but on Sunday he played lead and rhythm guitar and also sang, while seated. Longstanding, diehard fans of DEN were delighted to see Rennie alongside his brothers, nephews and bandmates after so long.
Yes, I said nephews. The sons of Raymond and Richard, who perform as a quartet under the name, G3 were also part of the concert. A major part. They delivered impressive group and solo performances that surely did their dear old dads as well as their grandfather and great-uncles proud. The concert saw the combined bands of DEN and G3 performing a mix of devotional songs, Bollywood, pop, Caribbean and original items.
They opened the show with a Bhajan titled, “Achyutam Keshavam,” which featured Raymond, Rennie, Renuka Mahabir and G3 (Varun, Vinesh, Amish and Arvind Ramnarine). Raymond offered another Bhajan titled “Jagdumbike Jai Jai,” before doing a Bollywood song, “Khone Lage.” Raymond played keyboard and harmonium through the concert, reminding viewers of his versatility.
Richard too who over the past few years had been focusing more on managing the band and their Backyard recording studio, as well as making sure everything was going well behind the scenes, for this show played keyboards, digital percussion and tablas.
Amish and Arvind performed another Bhajan titled, “Naam Hari Ka,” which was followed by Amish singing, “Kabira,” a Bollywood song. Although the lead singer of DEN, Raymond chose to give his sons and nephews a lot of the evening’s time to showcase their talents.
Raymond did perform his popular love song titled, “Someday,” his very first composition, which he released in 2005. He also sang, “Gerua,” a Bollywood hit.
The concert also featured performances of “Teri Sharan,” “Chalte Chalte” (Vinesh), “Kabira,” “Tum Bin” (Amish), “O Saathi” (Varun), “Bane Chahe Dushman” (Varun, Amish, Arvind and Vinesh), “Bando Charna” (Renuka Mahabir) and several other songs.