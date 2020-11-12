DEN celebrates the light of life, love

The Ramnarine family usually spends the week leading up to Divali performing at the Divali Nagar and other places, along with tending to their own preparations for the celebrations on the night.

This has always a quite hectic time for the family and the members of their band, Dil-e-Nadan (DEN), as following Divali they go straight into preparing for performances at Christmas events and also return to the studio to work on finishing up recordings for Carnival.