Reigning National Panorama champion Desperadoes Steel Orchestra has installed a board of directors and former minister of National Security Russell Huggins, will be the band’s legal affairs director. The Laventille Hill steelband installed the board on June 12, when it held a convention at the VIP Lounge of the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. The new board will be responsible for all administrative and management activities of the Desperadoes Steel Orchestra.
Anthony Watkins was the feature speaker at the convention.
Other members of the board and their portfolios are:
Kenneth V Collis – finance/accounting; Kimberly Peters –Roadside representative; Ann Marie Quammie-Alleyne – community/social;
Anthony Kinsale – board support;
Selby Brown – marketing/communications; Denise Rose – stage side representative;
Lyndon Spencer – business/management; Chantal Esdelle – music.