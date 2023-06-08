Destra ‘Unchained’

Destra Garcia’s newly released Unchained album is a collector’s item for all true soca fans.
Destra says the album project, the 16th of her two-decade-plus career in the genre, will be her final full album of festival music.
“I do want to explore different genres. I feel like after 16 albums, I could do another genre. My fans have been calling for a Christmas album, a gospel album. There is a lot of music left in me,” Destra told the Express on Tuesday.
The “Bonnie & Clyde” singer, however, says Unchained will not feature her final soca release, as she plans to keep “recording fete music”.
“When I say it’s (Unchained) the last soca album, it doesn’t mean I plan to stop recording soca. I will keep doing singles and recording, but not at this capacity. I put a whole lot of work into my albums to make sure no songs are fillers. That’s why you can listen to an entire Destra album without skipping a track,” she explained.
Unchained is a collection of songs recorded during the pandemic, Destra said. In fact, the album’s title signifies the releasing of the previously “held back” material she added. The new album, which features the Carnival 2023 hit “Shake the Place” alongside Machel Montano, is Destra’s first in three years since dropping Queendom in 2020.
“There was no Carnival, so they (the unreleased songs) were held back, tied down, chained. It was three years of that pandemic experience. Creatively, mentally, physically we weren’t allowed to do so many things. I decided to unchain all this music.”
A voice for women
Widely considered the queen of soca, Destra was one of the few female voices leading the mainstream regional emergence of the genre in the late 90s.
A former Junior Calypso Monarch winner, the then-19-year-old Destra had her breakthrough on the frontline of the Roy Cape-led All Stars band when her hit single “Tremble It” made her an instant household name.
“When I look back at my very young self, first thing I say is wow, I was real skinny boy. But I was also so passionate. It felt like the road was going to be such a long road. I just wanted to get there. I wanted it to happen now, now, now…
“I doh have any regrets, apart from being too passionate and emotional and I lacked the discipline to let things slide. My skin was thin, anything happened, I got be upset. If I could talk to myself I’d say: ‘everything would come full circle and you gonna be one of the most powerful females in the industry’,” she said.
The Laventille-born singer recalled “a shortage of women in soca back then” and counts working with soca veterans Ronnie McIntosh, the late Blaxx (Dexter Stewart) and Derek Seales as an invaluable experience.
“I learned from them, not how to use a stage or microphone-- those were things I already knew from calypso — but the soca market is a whole different game, people were no longer sitting listening to lyrics, but standing and want you to entertain them and get them in a party frenzy.”
Destra said while she also learned by watching the few female contemporaries in the circuit, including Sanell Dempster and Denise “Saucy Wow” Belfon, she was adamant to develop her own style and approach to the music.
“I realised from early it was about getting the people to connect. That’s why I focus on the fans. With every album I put out people will come up and say ‘my four-year-old old loves this certain song and they can’t stop jumping’. Which is why I never went into alcohol endorsements, because I recognised these children following me.
“Today, a young man or woman will come up to me and say: ‘Hi, Aunty Destra’ and I’d be offended and want to say: ‘who you callin aunty?’ But then I remember ‘It’s Carnival’ is 20 years old. They been listening to me from forever,” she laughed.
Motherhood the best title
The history books will show Destra is yet to win a Soca Monarch or Road March title. It’s something she insists doesn’t faze her one bit, especially after finding herself deeply engrossed in the even more fulfilling title of mother to her daughter Xayia and two nieces.
“Becoming a mother made me a little more responsible and aware of my femininity and the examples I leave behind. Being an entertainer it’s a thin line, sex appeal and female entertainment go hand in hand.
“I take that parenting job very seriously. Education is most important. When it comes to school, let me see those grades, otherwise no phone. She is not living a celebrity kid life. (Xayia) is passionate about singing. Now that she is older, I try to open her eyes bit by bit to the world. I mean I still keep her a lot sheltered, but now she is discovering some of my old performances on YouTube. The other day she was like: ‘Mummy you do a song with Sean Paul? Oh my God,” Destra laughed.
Despite her best-efforts, Destra admits she was not immune to the “male chauvinism that women experience in every field in life”.
“In every genre of employment there is a level of male chauvinism. A lot of men are the gatekeepers. There were a lot of times when the voice and opinion of a male entertainer would be louder than mine. You ever put a TV on mute? That’s how I felt at times. You talking, you know you have good ideas, but nobody hearing you.”
Destra, however, said she never felt intimidated and refused to be ignored. She credits her life partner and Xaiya’s father, producer/manager Brian Morris, for always having her back.
“The secret is I never saw myself as just a female. I saw myself as an artiste with a mission. So, you not gonna listen to me because I’m a girl? OK, I’m going to wait till I can say ‘I told you so’. Brian also spoke up for me. I never felt the business controlled me, I was always in control and is either you like me or you don’t like me,” she said.
The day she stops making music Destra says she hopes people can truly appreciate the scope of her contribution.
“Icon. Living legend. People say all kind of stuff, but you have to take it with a pinch of salt. When I decide to stop, I hope they appreciate me for the work I did. I will feel good about that.”