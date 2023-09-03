Diabetes in pregnant moms

More data is needed to determine the true prevalence of diabetes in pregnancy in Trinidad and Tobago across both the private and public sectors. While most recent data show that the percentage of pregnant women with diabetes in pregnancy (Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes) was 11.1 per cent, Dr Roma Bridgelal-Nagassar said in a telephone interview with the Express, that not all patients had their screening done or had it entered into their digital health records.
In 2022, Bridgelal-Nagassar said, data showed the percentage was 14.1 per cent. The Ministry of Health has embarked on its Diabetes in Pregnancy (DiP) Project, primarily aimed at reducing complications related to the effects of high blood sugar in pregnancy, which can result in negative outcomes for mothers and new-born infants. On September 9, 2023, the Ministry will provide an overview to the public on the outcomes thus far, of the DiP project.
According to Bridgelal-Nagassar, “Provisional data from the Perinatal Information System (SIP Plus) at three Regional Health Authorities (RHAs) from 2023 show that the percentage of pregnant women with diabetes in pregnancy (Gestational Diabetes, Type 1, and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus) was 11.1 per cent.
She said, “However, the data also revealed that not all patients had their screening done or entered into their digital health records. In 2022, Prof Surujpal Teelucksingh and his team conducted a study of 658 pregnant women in the private sector, which showed a prevalence of gestational diabetes of 14.1 per cent. Bridgelal-Nagassar said.
“More data is needed to determine the true prevalence of diabetes in pregnancy. One intervention made in this project was the modification of the electronic antenatal record system, which now enables the SIP Plus to capture data electronically on laboratory results of patients with diabetes in pregnancy. The SIP Plus can analyse and generate important data that was used at the RHAs and at the country level to implement targeted interventions that were not available before,” Bridgelal-Nagassar said.
She added, “The DiP project has been a focus of the Ministry of Health’s Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) thrust, which began within the last three years in 2015.
Several key steps for this project included the creation and rollout of the 2018 National Clinical Guideline on Diabetes in Pregnancy. This guideline standardised the process for screening and managing patients with DiP for the first time in our country.
“The DiP project provided timely, relevant, and appropriate health information, management, and care to clients and to healthcare teams. It is an example of a sustainable project where the investment and resources will continue to be used for generations to come,” Bridgelal-Nagassar said.
Bridgelal-Nagassar said diabetes in pregnancy, if not treated, can cause problems for the mother and her baby during and after birth. The risk of these problems happening can be reduced if they are detected and well managed.
“As many as one in five to one in six women are estimated to have diabetes in pregnancy in Trinidad and Tobago. Over 80 per cent of these patients have gestational diabetes, and these mothers will have a 50 per cent chance of developing diabetes mellitus in their lifetime. Consequently, patients who have had GDM can take preventative steps by adopting a healthy lifestyle and taking other measures to prevent developing diabetes mellitus,” she said.
Bridgelal-Nagassar said diabetes in pregnancy increases risks to both the foetus and mother in the short and long term. “GDM is associated with a higher incidence of maternal morbidity (illness), including more Caesarean deliveries, pre-term labour, shoulder dystocia (a condition where the baby’s head is delivered and the shoulders are trapped), trauma to the birth canal, excessive blood loss at delivery (postpartum haemorrhage), high blood pressure disorders of pregnancy (including pre-eclampsia and seizures), as well as the development of Type Two DM and heart disease for the mother.
She said for the baby, birth and newborn problems can occur, such as macrosomia (large babies), birth injuries resulting in damage to nerves and a possible lack of oxygen (asphyxia), and fractures. After delivery, the baby may need admission to a newborn unit due to low blood sugar, jaundice, breathing problems, and other blood test abnormalities.
She said, “Long-term problems include higher risks for obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. The added financial costs of caring for the complications as a result of DiP are significant, and many of these can be reduced or avoided altogether,” Bridgelal-Nagassar said.
What are the symptoms of
diabetes in pregnancy?
GDM does not usually have any symptoms. Most cases are only discovered when blood sugar levels are tested during screening for gestational diabetes.
Like women with pre-existing diabetes (Type 1 and Type 2), some women with GDM may develop symptoms if their blood sugar level gets too high, such as:
• Increased thirst
• Need to urinate more often than usual
• A dry mouth
• Tiredness
• Blurred eyesight
• Genital itching or thrush
However, some of these symptoms are common during pregnancy and are not necessarily a sign of gestational diabetes. All patients should be screened because GDM can only be diagnosed through blood tests.
How is it treated?
Diabetes in pregnancy is treated by a team that includes doctors, midwives, dietitians, diabetes educators, pharmacists, and others to assist with management and compliance. An endocrinologist (a specialist doctor) can be consulted, especially for difficult-to-control cases.
In addition to diet and exercise, medication to lower blood sugar levels may be required. Sometimes insulin injections are required.
How life-threatening is it?
Although there is an increased risk, the overall risk is low.
Type 1 DM in pregnancy has the highest risk, but healthcare providers are well-trained to reduce risks. It is therefore very important for these clients and their families to follow the instructions of the healthcare team, especially when it comes to being compliant with their diet, medication, and antenatal appointments.