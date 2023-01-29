Digestive problems? Reset your gut

TRINIDAD-BORN, US based gastroenterologist Dr Gina Sam, who worked with other gut doctors to uncover how bacterial overgrowth can lead to constipation, has come up with an all-natural solution to her patients’ digestive issues. She has partnered with the leading nutrition company Konscious to manufacture a daily digestive supplement. The product uses a three-step microbiome recomposition process to help completely reset the gut to enjoy daily bowel movements.
When the ancient Greek physician Hippocrates said all diseases originate in the gut, he hit the nail on the head. The digestive system is one of the most important systems in the body, said Sam who is fascinated by the way our body works.
When someone is backed up or constipated it can lead to problems almost anywhere- including painful cramps, heartburn, embarrassing gas, weight gain, low energy, fatigue, depression, achy joints, headaches, bad skin and even bad breath, she said.
Additionally, if a person cannot fully empty their bowels every morning it can cause toxic accumulation and damage to every cell, organ and gland inside the body.
Sam and her family migrated to the US when she was nine. She followed her dream of becoming a doctor and attended Tufts University Medical School.
She served as the director of the Gastrointestinal Motility Clinic at Mt Sinai Hospital for several years and understands the relationship between the microbiome and excessive weight. She’s a specialist in gastroenterology motility- which is the medical term for “digestion speed”.
The key to solving digestive distress lies in knowing how the digestive system works, she said. Food travels down a tube called the esophagus which connects the mouth to the stomach, it’s then propelled through the esophagus as well as other parts of the digestive tract by a series of muscular contractions called peristalsis.
When the food enters the stomach, bile and digestive enzymes break it down and then as the food reaches the small intestine, the nutrients from the food are absorbed into the bloodstream. The leftover waste which consists of indigestible fibre and bacteria then makes its way into the large intestine, then colon and then finally into the toilet, explained the leading gut doctor.
Side effects
However when the digestive speed slows down, people experience dry, hardened faecal matter, painful constipation and other painful side effects like haemorrhoids, bleeding, anal fissures and leave behind up to 10-15 pounds of undigested waste fermenting in the belly, she added.
For many years this slowdown was a mystery even to top gut doctors, then in 2020 a study came out which validated what some already suspected.
It was discovered that a primary cause of slow bowels was methane gas which damages the sensitive nerves of the intestines which makes it hard for the intestines to move food through the digestive tract which causes it to get stuck, said Sam.
Methane gas not only slows down digestion but also causes bloating, cramping, gas and excessive waste gain because the food is just sitting there and has nowhere else to go.
Where does the methane gas come from? Digestion-slowing methane gas is actually the byproduct of microscopic invaders called archaea.
Once inside the body, archaea take hold on the small intestines and slow down digestive speed in order to create an environment that suits their colony and offspring at the expense of a person’s health, the board certified gastroenterologist explained. There are many other invaders including tapeworm, amoebas and hookworms.
Doctors often recommend fibre, laxatives and probiotics to treat digestive problems. However Sam who was voted top gastroenterologist from 2018 - 2021 began researching natural ingredients and at-home remedies that could gently eliminate the overgrowth or archaea and naturally restore balance to the gut microbiome.
She came up with an all natural daily digestive supplement “Emma” that includes 17 gut healing ingredients synergistically designed to optimise faecal transit time which will result in more frequent and predictable bowel movements.
Because 80 per cent of the body’s happy hormone serotonin is produced in the gut, patients who have tried Emma have reported a lift in mood and energy levels.
“It is effective in helping with constipation, bloating and gas and has improved the quality of life for many people,” said Sam. “I’m dedicated to helping my patients feel better and this has helped so I’m pretty happy about it.”