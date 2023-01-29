Digestive problems? Reset your gut

Say the name Tempa to the local millenial or generation Z in your home and watch their eyebrows raise in surprise that you actually have a clue who she is.

Tempa’s music is among the most popular on dancehall nights at the clubs and zesser fetes and without apology, raunchy. “T-E-M-P-A in yuh centre” is her musical signature and signals her arrival to an arena or to a song.