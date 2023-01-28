‘Ding Dong’ tolls the soca bell

Ding Dong

The eyes and ears don’t lie - Ding Dong is one of the most loved, consistent hitmakers on both sides of the pandemic.

In four short years the DJ-turned-solo-soca-star has amassed an enviable fete-shaking catalogue that includes the 2019 breakthrough hit “We Outside” on the System32 Knock About Riddim, the 2020 hit “Hornin First” with Mical Teja on System32’s 24 Hour Riddim and the 2021 Taste of Carnival anthems “Leave it Alone” and “Bad Chargie”, the latter featuring Machel Montano.

A goofy, interactive character who’s not afraid to be the butt of the joke, Ding Dong is the living embodiment of the statement “be yourself”. And while it may seem an unlikely result to the onlooker, the man born Andre Houlder in the soca capital of Point Fortin, says his success was inevitable.

“I am not surprised by my success,” Ding Dong said.

“It’s 15 years plus I’ve invested towards this goal, so it was only a matter of time before the breakthrough.

Ding Dong’s timing couldn’t be better. He added another layer to his steepling career with a handful of fete pleasers at the most ideal time: the “Mother of All Carnivals” in 2023

“DAP (Drink and Party)”, “Good Fete” on the System32’s Hot Sun Riddim, “Fun Police” on N.M.G Music’s Night Shift Riddim “None Ya” with Vincentian Problem Child (Shertz James) on the Sanwick “Swick B” Bruce Road Bounce Riddim and “Pan Man” with Mical Teja and pannist Joshua Regrello on the Downtown Riddim, are on every soca fan’s playlist.

The bulky performer, who once dived off an International Soca Monarch (ISM) stage into the waiting arms of fans, believes that being true to himself is the characteristic that has most endeared him to soca fans.

“I think people adapt to me because it’s all me. Not just being myself, but keeping conscious that we are all one people. I always keep grounded.”

While it may look like all fun and games when he is on stage, Ding Dong revealed he takes his craft very seriously and is always working at getting better.

“The improvements with the performance and the vocal ability came from constant training and actual recording every week in studio. That’s how I improve my overall sound, so it’s more or less a case of practice makes it perfect,” he added.

Despite his rapid ascent, Ding Dong is very careful about giving himself any titles. While he appreciates the praises from peers, media critics and fans he is cautious about fully embracing plaudits.

“I don’t want to be self-proclaimed, but I embrace the moment. I see myself mastering the craft first before I take on any new ventures, so for now the focus is to perfect my craft,” Ding Dong concluded.

